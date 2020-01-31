Secret History
Russia declassifies pre-Yalta conference photos: Churchill, FDR in Sevastopol, Crimea
Fri, 31 Jan 2020 08:41 UTC
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt traveled to Crimea in February 1945, to meet with Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Black Sea town of Yalta.
Official photos from the Yalta conference itself were taken by American photographers at the Livadia Palace, where the US delegation was staying. Prior to the summit, however, Soviet photographers captured the arrival of Allied leaders and their activities in Sevastopol.
These images have just been made public by the Russian Defense Ministry as part of a large trove of declassified documents that also includes operational maps and security orders to the Black Sea Fleet.
I am only a child playing on the beach, while vast oceans of truth lie undiscovered before me.
