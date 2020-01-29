*world* Extreme winter weather in Karaganda, Kazakhstan today, Jan 27th. Video by arishka_lubimka, posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/a3zXzQSkzn — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 27, 2020

Трасса Астана-Караганда. Спасателей не видно. Люди как могут сами откапывают свои машины. ДЧС говорит такая погода продержится ещё несколько дней. pic.twitter.com/4jUWXcSU9c — Serapo (@Serapo16) January 27, 2020

Брат прислал из вашего региона Караганда три дня назад ✊😀 pic.twitter.com/LrRcGLa9U2 — Andreas (@herr_andreass) January 24, 2020

Today the snow thickness is 55 mm, while the norm is 16 mm.

and the Karaganda-Astana highway simply ceased to exist.