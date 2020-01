*world* Extreme winter weather in Karaganda, Kazakhstan today, Jan 27th. Video by arishka_lubimka, posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/a3zXzQSkzn — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 27, 2020

Трасса Астана-Караганда. Спасателей не видно. Люди как могут сами откапывают свои машины. ДЧС говорит такая погода продержится ещё несколько дней. pic.twitter.com/4jUWXcSU9c — Serapo (@Serapo16) January 27, 2020

Брат прислал из вашего региона Караганда три дня назад ✊😀 pic.twitter.com/LrRcGLa9U2 — Andreas (@herr_andreass) January 24, 2020

Today the snow thickness is 55 mm, while the norm is 16 mm.

and the Karaganda-Astana highway simply ceased to exist.

See these photos of Nur-Sultan ... you may be shocked at how big and modern this city is. said chief of the department of short-term forecasts of the Kazgidromet Alua Sakhanova.The previous record of 51 mm was set in 1964. According to the forecast for February, average temperature and the volume of snow are expected to stay at the normal level (-14 °C, 15 mm). Snow and blizzard are expected in this month, she said. (Note: The article I'm quoting from says 55 mm, which is only 2.16 inches. The photos make it obvious that there was a helluva lot more snow than that.)1,159 special machinery were mobilized on January 28 for clean up works in the city.Thanks to Thomas Krassman and PP the Phoenix for these links