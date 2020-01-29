Heavy snowfall and blizzard in the city of Nur-Sultan this January beat the previous record set 56 years ago, said chief of the department of short-term forecasts of the Kazgidromet Alua Sakhanova.
Трасса Караганда-Алматы pic.twitter.com/TIuBaf7kde— СМЕРШ (@verseti_tommy) January 28, 2020
*world* Extreme winter weather in Karaganda, Kazakhstan today, Jan 27th. Video by arishka_lubimka, posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/a3zXzQSkzn— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 27, 2020
Трасса Астана-Караганда. Спасателей не видно. Люди как могут сами откапывают свои машины. ДЧС говорит такая погода продержится ещё несколько дней. pic.twitter.com/4jUWXcSU9c— Serapo (@Serapo16) January 27, 2020
Брат прислал из вашего региона Караганда три дня назад ✊😀 pic.twitter.com/LrRcGLa9U2— Andreas (@herr_andreass) January 24, 2020
Today the snow thickness is 55 mm, while the norm is 16 mm. The previous record of 51 mm was set in 1964. According to the forecast for February, average temperature and the volume of snow are expected to stay at the normal level (-14 °C, 15 mm). Snow and blizzard are expected in this month, she said. (Note: The article I'm quoting from says 55 mm, which is only 2.16 inches. The photos make it obvious that there was a helluva lot more snow than that.)
28.01. 2020г. Трасса Караганда - Астана 🤨 pic.twitter.com/XYmfUjekmJ— @ wiafok (@wiafok53) January 28, 2020
Several cities of Kazakhstan were almost completely covered with snow at the end of January, and the Karaganda-Astana highway simply ceased to exist. Cars were buried under a huge layer of snow, so many drivers simply left their cars and traveled to the nearest settlements on foot.
1,159 special machinery were mobilized on January 28 for clean up works in the city.
Thanks to Thomas Krassman and PP the Phoenix for these links.
Comment: Capital Nur-Sultan under state of emergency as powerful winter storm hits Kazakhstan