Temperature dips

Saudi Arabia is experiencing bitterly cold wave, accompanied by active and sometimes strong winds, mainly in the northern regions. Renowned weather expert Muad Al-Ahmadi called the cold spell as "Muqarqaa Al-Baiban."He urged people to take utmost vigil, precaution and safety measures during this period."The first wave started last Tuesday, and its climax was on Wednesday and Thursday, and that ended on Friday, while the second wave, which is the strongest and hardest, began Saturday, and would continue till midweek," he said adding that this will be the strongest ever cold snap than the past waves.The temperature would reach 10 degree Celsius in most other regions including Makkah while Riyadh and Madinah are expected to experience two and three degrees Celsius respectively.Hussain Al-Qahtani, spokesman of the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection, recently warned that all regions of the Kingdom would be hit by extreme cold waves with a sharp fall in temperature with the northern regions witnessing sub-zero temperatures."