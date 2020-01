© screenshot



What to expect

About the Author:

Yumna Patel is the Palestine correspondent for Mondoweiss.

The anticipation can be felt across the country as Palestinians and Israelis alike wait, some with hope and many with dread, for US President Donald Trump to reveal his "peace plan" for the region on Tuesday.While the details of the long-awaited "Deal of the Century" have largely been left up to speculation, it is largely understood that the deal will be heavily pro-Israel.While Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu described the US proposal as a once in a lifetime "opportunity" that Israel "cannot miss,"Reports surfaced on Monday that Palestinianahead of Trump's meetings with Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz on Tuesday. The move was hailed by Palestinians across social media, who praised Abbas for sticking to his ongoing boycott of the Trump administration.arguing that the Israeli acceptance of the deal — which allegedly supports Israel's annexation of all West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley — would make the 1994 deal null and void.The "death of the two-state solution" could be seen across Palestinian media, with theSome leaders, like chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat, floated the idea of a One-State solution, sayingAshraf al-Ajrami, the former minister of prisoner affairs for the PA, defended Abbas's refusal to speak to Trump on i24 News today.al-Ajrami said.The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement called foracross the globe in response to the US plan. "The plan Trump hatched with Israel's far-right governmentthe group said. "It is the final nail in the coffin of the moribund 'peace process',On the ground, Palestinians across cities, villages, and refugee camps in the occupied territory braced themselves for massive protests on Tuesday, called for and supported by Palestinian political factions across the spectrum.in reaction to the plan, saying it could usher in a "new phase" in the Palestinian struggle against Israel's occupation.The protests are expected to take on a life of their own, with locals predicting they could last into the coming weeks and months, much like the protests following Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017.Israeli media reported that the army was "preparing" for unrest by deploying extra troops across the West Bank in anticipation of Tuesday's protests.Over the course of the past year, the release of Trump's plan was delayed several times, mostly due to the tumultuous election cycle in Israel. The country will have its third election in a year on March 2. With each delay came new leaks, mostly from Israeli media and officials, speculating as to the content of the plan. The US is expected to take a two-pronged approach to the plan —The economic part of the deal was unveiled in June, and promised US investments upwards of $50 billion in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab states over the course of 10 years.The reception of the plan was lackluster , as many regional leaders hesitated to celebrate the promise of economic prosperity for Palestinians without seeing what political solutions the US had in store for them.The culmination of months' worth of leaks is a picture of a plan that isIt is expected that— a move that has been widely condemned by the international community at large.Some reports on Monday said thatThe plan is expected to include a proposed bridge or tunnel connecting Gaza and the West Bank, and Israel's potential withdrawal from parts of occupied East Jerusalem.