O:H header
Would you like a side of gambling addiction with your Parkinson's medication? How about bouts of road rage and violence with your cholesterol meds? Or a pill that reduces your sense of empathy along with your headache?

A recent article on the BBC called "The Medications That Change Who We Are" exposes the little-mentioned serious personality-shifting side effects of many of the most popular medications in the world. While the negative side-effects of psychotropic meds are relatively well known (although downplayed in the mainstream press), few are aware that pill regimes seemingly unrelated to mood and personality could have such wide-ranging negative effects on how we relate to the world.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we take a closer look at the medications that change who we are.


Running Time: 00:31:26

Download: MP3 — 28.8 MB