Society's Child
Over a MILLION Iraqis protest against US occupation
John Vibes
The Mind Unleashed
Fri, 24 Jan 2020 13:02 UTC
The Mind Unleashed
Fri, 24 Jan 2020 13:02 UTC
Iraq's parliament voted last month to expel the U.S. troops who have been occupying the country for nearly twenty years. However, the United States government has refused to comply with the order and has threatened harsh sanctions if they are forced to leave.
The presence of the United States military is unwelcome in Iraq and the rest of the Middle East, but they have shown no signs of slowing down the so-called "war on terror."
On Friday, massive crowds of protesters poured into the streets of Baghdad to protest against U.S. occupation and demanded that western troops to be sent home. Foreign sources including Press TV estimated the crowds at over a million, while CNN suggested that hundreds of thousands were involved in the protests. The Wall Street Journal gave the smallest estimation at "tens of thousands." However, video and images from the protest show that actual numbers were far higher.
The protest came together after the powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called for a "Million Man March" in response to the ongoing occupation.
"We will exhaust all peaceful, political, economic, social, cultural and popular means to achieve our main goal, which is scheduling the departure of the occupation forces," a representative for Mr. Sadr said during the protest.
The streets were flooded with Iraqis from different age groups and demographics. Children held up signs that said "no, no to America" and "no, no to occupation" as they walked with their families. The crowds were filled with Iraqi flags and signs condemning Donald Trump and the U.S. military.
Iraqi President Barham Salih tweeted an image of the protest with the caption, "Iraqis insist on a state with complete sovereignty that will not be breached, serving its people and expressing their independent national will, free from interference and dictates from abroad, a state that guarantees their security and rights in a free and dignified life, a state in security and peace with its neighbors."
This is just the largest and most recent protest in a series of demonstrations that have taken place on a regular basis since last year against U.S. military occupation and influence in Iraq.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Over a MILLION Iraqis protest against US occupation
- The Democrats: Impeachment folly, Biden and the party's coming funeral
- How therapy works and the role that real rapport has in its success
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- Putin returns fallen cap to member of Palestinian honor guard during Bethlehem visit
- Unprecedented swarms of voracious locusts to hit East Africa, Mideast, leaving behind barren earth
- CEO of French telecom firm Orange says Huawei ban goes against EU interests
- WikiLeaks editor: US says First Amendment doesn't apply to foreigners in Assange case
- Regenerate your mitochondria: Ginger could slow the aging process and prevent onset of diabetes, cancer & heart disorders
- Michael Bloomberg's crew of 'journalists' propagandize for more US aggression
- SOTT Focus: Green Resistance Using Haftar's Army as a Vehicle for Sovereign Libya
- Floods and landslides kill at least 14 in Minas Gerais, Brazil - highest rainfall ever in Belo Horizonte
- Belmarsh Prison inmates have more ethics than the entire Western empire
- Even if Tulsi Gabbard wins lawsuit against Clinton over 'Russian asset' smear, establishment Dems will stand behind Hillary
- Angelina Jolie to team with BBC to fight fake news. Just don't mention the BBC's propaganda history to the kids
- New cold records set in Russia
- Disaster for Europe: Iran blasts EU for buckling to Trump & acting like 'strong man' against Tehran
- Long-time Putin aid, Vladislav Surkov, to leave the Kremlin
- One out of four Americans: Trump should be tried for war crimes over Soleimani assassination
- Palestinian Authority to abandon all agreements if Israel annexes Jordan Valley
- The Democrats: Impeachment folly, Biden and the party's coming funeral
- WikiLeaks editor: US says First Amendment doesn't apply to foreigners in Assange case
- Michael Bloomberg's crew of 'journalists' propagandize for more US aggression
- SOTT Focus: Green Resistance Using Haftar's Army as a Vehicle for Sovereign Libya
- Even if Tulsi Gabbard wins lawsuit against Clinton over 'Russian asset' smear, establishment Dems will stand behind Hillary
- Disaster for Europe: Iran blasts EU for buckling to Trump & acting like 'strong man' against Tehran
- Long-time Putin aid, Vladislav Surkov, to leave the Kremlin
- One out of four Americans: Trump should be tried for war crimes over Soleimani assassination
- Palestinian Authority to abandon all agreements if Israel annexes Jordan Valley
- Pence delivers a history lesson: Soviets didn't liberate Auschwitz, Americans did - what was everyone thinking?
- Sustained efforts to undermine Douma 'attack' whistleblower underscore importance of his UN testimony
- Will they stay? Hell yes! US general says troops to remain in ME for 'quite a while'
- Brexit Britain scheming towards new 'forceful' role in Asia
- The Davos World Economic Forum for the world's elites is at it again - Celebrating it's 50th anniversary
- Cindy McCain admits 'we all knew' about Epstein
- Retired army war hero urges AG Barr to dismiss charges against Flynn
- Fox News shows emails tying alleged Ukraine whistleblower to Obama White House meeting on Burisma
- Obama feels Sanders is unfit to battle Trump - and he has told people he might say so publicly
- Iranian news agency says its website offline worldwide down 'due to US sanctions'
- Assange's solitary confinement ends following pressure from lawyers and fellow prisoners
- Over a MILLION Iraqis protest against US occupation
- Putin returns fallen cap to member of Palestinian honor guard during Bethlehem visit
- CEO of French telecom firm Orange says Huawei ban goes against EU interests
- Belmarsh Prison inmates have more ethics than the entire Western empire
- Angelina Jolie to team with BBC to fight fake news. Just don't mention the BBC's propaganda history to the kids
- Nazi children's books branding Jews 'devil in human form' on sale on Amazon in various languages
- 'The Bern' snags coveted Joe Rogan endorsement as Democrat establishment howls 'problematic!'
- Why Glenn Greenwald's prosecution in Brazil is an absolute outrage
- New York state requires 'stargazing permit' to view night sky in public areas
- US orders charter flight to evacuate citizens and diplomats from virus-stricken Wuhan — report
- Stanford physicists try using science to explain why US elections are broken (are they just centrists still bitter over Trump beating Clinton?)
- Orwellian: Facial recognition to be rolled out across London by police despite a 96% error rate
- Bernie Sanders faces ire over Joe Rogan 'endorsement'
- First case of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago; second case confirmed in US
- Health experts issued an ominous warning about a coronavirus pandemic 3 months ago; simulation showed it could kill 65 million people
- China reporting 17 new cases of Sars-like mystery virus - UPDATE: Death toll hits 41
- Alabama parents arrested after child fires gun at school
- Botnet operation run by US veteran was set up prior to Bolivian coup: Generated thousands of automated anti-Morales tweets
- Salafist microterritories in France: Some 150 neighbourhoods 'held' by Islamists - report
- Man goes postal in small German town, kills 6 of his own family members
- 437 million years old scorpion fossil found
- "Hitler's professional agent": Declassified CIA docs detail Ukraine's "national hero" Stepan Bandera's war crimes
- Two megalithic groups in Spain found to have different diets, child-rearing and burial practices
- Mt Vesuvius victim's brain 'turned to glass' as hundreds more baked to death - studies
- Ancient genomes point to unique population of hunter-gatherers
- Yarrabubba is Earth's oldest known impact crater
- 6,600 year old aboriginal aquaculture system revealed by Australia's wildfires
- Ancient wonders: Five little-known archaeological sites in the UK
- Not your REAL dad: If you come from poverty & live in a city good odds your family tree is full of cuckolds, says pioneering study
- SOTT Focus: A History Lesson For Westerners Parrotting The Lie That Stalin 'Colluded With Hitler to Start WW2'
- Zodiacal system in Iron-Age Britain
- Rare Assyrian stone relief discovered in Iraq
- Retired Mossad agent's claims of Israel's 'greatest spy' at top of Egyptian establishment
- Best of the Web: What Poland Has to Hide About The Origins of World War II
- Best of the Web: 75th anniversary: Newly-released wartime docs debunk modern Polish myths about Soviet liberation of Warsaw
- Britain secretly funded Reuters in 1960s & 1970s declassified docs reveal
- Beach-combing Neanderthals dove for shells
- Mystery of early Neolithic house orientations solved
- Atoms for Peace vs. Atoms for War may be the only fix for Iran-US relations
- Columbus' claims of invading Caribs from South America not a myth, but were they cannibals?
- A giant star ate its dead neighbor and caused one of the brightest supernovas ever
- Oak trees protect citrus crops from deadliest disease, scientific study reveals
- Light from Betelgeuse faintest ever recorded, temperature way down in just 4 months, yet star has 'swollen' by 9%
- David Klinghoffer: Evolutionary thinking in a "state of decadence"
- China releases huge batch of amazing Chang'e-4 images from moon's far side
- Scientists discovered a rat that had basically no brain but functioned normally
- Russian scientists create artificial 'human skin' that becomes stronger when stretched
- New high-energy gamma-ray sources found in the galaxy
- The microbes in your gut are a better predictor for disease than genetics
- Earth's early magnetic field came earlier, stronger and was powered differently than previously believed
- Physics shows that imperfections make perfect systems
- Incoming! NASA warns of TWO huge cosmic flybys in a single day following a busy period of NEO approaches to earth
- Can Nature create new genes from scratch?
- New facility to produce oxygen from Moon dust at unprecedented scale
- Gremlin: Pentagon contractor shows off maiden flight of a new 'swarm' drone
- Ingest and forget type medical devices coming soon
- UK research team first ever to video a chemical bond breaking and forming
- Cuttlefish wearing 3D glasses prove they utilize depth perception just like us
- Meteorite impact, not volcanoes led to dino extinction says study
- Forgotten trove of fossil feathers belonged to tiny polar dinosaurs
- Unprecedented swarms of voracious locusts to hit East Africa, Mideast, leaving behind barren earth
- Floods and landslides kill at least 14 in Minas Gerais, Brazil - highest rainfall ever in Belo Horizonte
- New cold records set in Russia
- NEW 5.1 earthquake hits already quake-devastated E. Turkish province
- Best of the Web: Ice Age Farmer Report: #BEEFGATE: War on meat & food science censorship exposed
- Elephant kills 2 persons in Odisha, India - record 102 such deaths for the year in state
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ancient warnings, modern solutions
- Storm Gloria causes major damage to agriculture in Spanish regions of Murica and Valencia
- One meter of heavy snowfall shuts roads, closes schools in south east Georgia
- Major 6.8M earthquake strikes eastern Turkey - At least 20 dead, felt as far south as Tel Aviv
- Mount Baker Highway in Washington closed because of avalanche danger after 2 feet of snow in 24 hours
- Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado cops 15 inches of snow in 24 hours
- 6 new mud volcanoes emerge in a week on Trinidad
- Rare fogbow photographed on the Cardigan Bay coast, Wales
- Wrong place, wrong time: 3 summer tanagers that normally winter in Central, South America turn up around San Francisco
- Monarch butterflies in California at critically low level for 2nd year in a row
- Further severe weather in Madagascar leads to 13 dead, 18 missing after floods in 7 regions
- Widespread flooding in Mozambique leaves at least 28 dead and more than 58,000 affected
- Storm Gloria generates the biggest wave ever recorded in the Mediterranean Sea
- Epic snowfalls in the Pyrenees - up to 6 feet
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball spotted over Ottawa - Gatineau, Canada
- Rooftop cameras capture another meteor fireball over Madison, Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball blazed over Anchorage, Alaska on 21 Dec 2019
- Meteor believed to have caused loud boom, flash of light in Saratoga County, New York
- Doorbell camera captures meteor fireball streaking over Saskatoon, Canada
- Spectacular meteor breaks up over Pacific island of Guam
- Meteor fireball flying through sky caught on doorbell camera in Hamden, Connecticut
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Greenville County, South Carolina
- Regenerate your mitochondria: Ginger could slow the aging process and prevent onset of diabetes, cancer & heart disorders
- "He was murdered": 13 Month old infant dies 14 hours after receiving the flu shot
- Gut power: Stomach bacteria may slow - and even reverse - Parkinson's disease
- Pasta is now a vegetable in American schools under Trump guidelines
- Harmony becomes cacophony: When healthy cells become cancerous
- Chocolate: Its history & your health
- Best of the Web: Would you like brain damage with your soybean oil? America's favorite cooking oil causes neurological changes, says animal study
- A new blood component revealed
- Fat cells can sense sunlight—not getting enough increases metabolic syndrome risk
- Why you're so confused about what to eat
- Immune discovery 'may treat all cancer'
- Sunscreen chemicals absorbed into body, study finds
- Separation of plate and state: Keeping diet dogma out of the classroom
- Eating red meat 'vital' for health, expert says
- Human body temperature has declined steadily over the past 160 years
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #41 - GMO Stevia - Ruining the Sweetener We Don't Really Need
- Low doses of radiation used in medical imaging lead to mutations in cell cultures
- Bees absolutely love cannabis and it could help restore their populations
- Many aging doctors undergo memory tests to keep patients safe
- Common foods alter gut bacteria by influencing viruses
- How therapy works and the role that real rapport has in its success
- How to be a mentally sovereign human
- Who wants to play the status game?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Living the Good Life - The Stoic Way
- Writing science fiction not reports provided greater understanding of concepts - study
- Learning is consolation for sorrow: What to do when the world gets you down
- The Power of Bad: How to overcome your brain's 'negativity bias'
- Mysteries of the human heart: The communication between heart and brain
- Question everything: The one habit that changed my life
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: That's the Spirit! The Stoic Philosophy of Pneuma
- The story of the camel, the lion, and the child: Nietzsche's three steps to a meaningful life
- 12 things I see happy people do (that unhappy people do not)
- Advice from Marcus Aurelius: A stoic way to start the day
- Build your own intellectual oasis
- Cradled by therapy
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Breathe Deep to Reap The Benefits of a Healthy Mind: The Tao of Natural Breathing
- Giving your children experiences instead of toys boosts their intelligence and happiness
- Procrastination is an emotion regulation problem, not a time management problem
- Social Nourishment + Restorative Solitude = Human Thriving
- Summarizing the evidence for sex differences in cognition
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
- American people may tamper with next election warns Schiff
- The elephant in the room!
- Obese ISIS leader dubbed 'Jabba the Hutt' captured and hauled off in a TRUCK by Iraqi police
- Best actor in 'Role as a crippled old Pervert' category goes to Harvey Weinstein
- Airports rake in revenue after allowing travelers to turn off CNN for a fee
- CNN attacks Babylon Bee: 'The Internet is only big enough for one fake news site'
- As part of settlement with Nick Sandmann, CNN hosts must wear MAGA hats during all broadcasts
- Rescue kitty has been dubbed "Baby Yoda" cat
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
- The impeachment circus explained
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
"You arrived vertically - you will leave horizontally..." Million-man march against US military presence in Iraq, Baghdad, 24 January 2020
Quote of the Day
Evil deeds do not prosper; the slow man catches up with the swift.
- Homer, The Odyssey
Recent Comments
"Light from Betelgeuse faintest ever recorded, temperature way down in just 4 months, yet star has 'swollen' by 9%" Anthropogenic CO2 warming,...
if they hate you, it is probably because what you do/have done. for the ones who needs support wheels, i recommend this; [Link]
The mis-use of the word theatre to describe sovereign states where the US are clearly not wanted, not invited, and have specifically been asked to...
"They hate us because of our freedom" G Dubya BS'er Pahahahahaha
hmm, (fartish forum). this older one might be simpler to relate to (?); [Link] (kind of the same thin, just older)
Comment: Fort Russ News gives added details: Moon of Alabama tracked the West's coverage of the event: