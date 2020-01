Parkinson's disease, a progressive nervous system disorder that greatly affects movement, can have a detrimental impact on one's quality of life. While there are medications available that help control its symptoms, there is no known cure for the disease. However, researchers from the Universities of Edinburgh and Dundee in Scotland recently identified a potential game changer in the fight against Parkinson's.The groundwork for these findings were put in place by prior research that had identified a connection between brain function and gut bacteria.The research team used a genetically altered group of roundworms capable of producing the human version of clump-forming alpha-synuclein. These worms were fed a variety of different over-the-counter probiotics, in an effort to see if any of them influenced subsequent clump formation."The results provide an opportunity to investigate how changing the bacteria that make up our gut microbiome affects Parkinson's. The next steps are to confirm these results in mice, followed by fast-tracked clinical trials since the probiotic we tested is already commercially available," says Lead researcher Dr. Maria Doitsidou, of the Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, in a release. "Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Currently there is no treatment that can slow, reverse or protect someone from its progression but by funding projects like this, we're bringing forward the day when there will be," comments Dr Beckie Port, Research Manager at Parkinson's UK. "Changes in the microorganisms in the gut are believed to play a role in the initiation of Parkinson's in some cases and are linked to certain symptoms, that's why there is ongoing research into gut health and probiotics."The results from this study are exciting as they show a link between bacteria in the gut and the protein at the heart of Parkinson's, alpha synuclein. Studies that identify bacteria that are beneficial in Parkinson's have the potential to not only improve symptoms but could even protect people from developing the condition in the first place," she concludes.The study is published in Cell Reports.