Stephen Karganovic is the President of the Srebrenica Historical Project.

Needless to say, the important and portentous story of the attempted subversion of the Orthodox Church using the intelligence and political instruments still at the disposal of the moribund post-Christian West has gone virtually unreported, uncommented, and uncondemned. It concerns the multi-front offensive currently being unleashed against the most ancient and authentic Christian communion, the Orthodox Church.in its persistent effort to secure or at least neutralize the Balkan rear, with a view to the projected conflict with Russia. the institution which according to the latest survey is the most trusted by the country's population . The Orthodox Church, which saw Montenegro through its centuries of confrontation with the Ottoman Empire, is literally the repository of Montenegro's identity and culture. Russia's traditional ally Montenegro - just like the Ukraine, which finds itself similarly targeted -The issue which brought the crisis into the open and moved it to the verge of physical confrontation was thewhich the regime rammed through the rubber-stamp parliament on December 27, 2019, complete with the almost routine arrest of about twenty opposition parliamentarians who objected vociferously to its Orwellian provisions. The core of this legislation is the(when Montenegro joined what later became Yugoslavia)which then, from the goodness of its heart, might allow the dispossessed religious community to use it for the performance of its rites. Given Montenegro's ethnic, historical, and religious landscape, although not explicitly so stated,in that country. The Serbian Church is the only significant religious community with a broad following and any property to be seized, the other faiths' presence being relatively minor and symbolic.Unexpectedly for all concerned, once reality sank in that with the passage of the new law the dispossession of the Church, with an intensified assault on the identity of the majority of the population, was becoming imminent,It is possible that the regime simply miscalculated the potential of such a seemingly arcane issue to quickly mobilize vast numbers of the citizenry. Their NATO sponsors surely did, and obviously failed to duly caution their stooges, which is perfectly understandable because religious concerns ceased long ago to play a significant social role in the West. (Both regime stalwarts and their jaded Western mentors must have found this Montenegrin procession, outlining a human "cross" made up of lighted torches , extremely annoying and awkward.) In the event, in all parts of Montenegro tens of thousands of Orthodox believers took to the streets during the holiday season to manifest their disapproval. In a very small country, with an official population of about 600,000, at least a quarter of the citizens defied bitter winter cold and snow to vote with their feet and send the pro-NATO clique the clear message that they are not on board.Curiously, or perhaps not, the regime's appalling religious intimidation campaign found resonance only in the confused silence of usually quick-on-the-draw Western embassies and human rights defenders.But as accurately explained by Alexander Mercouris, the pressure that has been brought on the Church in Montenegro isThat includesthroughout the Orthodox world, and not just in the recent high profile example of the Ukraine.That can ultimately be reduced to but a single element:because, in the perception of Western strategists, the Russian Orthodox Church isThe pretentiousconfined to a few buildings in the Fanar neighborhood of Istanbul, without laity of any consequence to give it weight, chronically strapped financially, with decrees of "canonical recognition" for schismatic sects designated by NATO as future components of its "nation building" operations as its only salable commodity, and dependent entirely upon the toleration of the Turkish government hosting it,Ukraine, and the infamous "Tomos," or letter of recognition, granted by the Patriarchate to certain break-away Orthodox factions on its territory, is of course a vivid case in point. But it does not exhaust the subject.Just recently, in Macedonia the Patriarch in Istanbul became involved in an analogous situation when he officially received a delegation from Skopje and agreed to "consider" granting autocephaly (independence) to the dioceses there that decades ago, as part of a "nation building" scheme promoted by the former Communist regime, had broken away from the Serbian Orthodox Church. The mere fact that Patriarch Bartholomew would have taken such a step (unfortunately no longer unprecedented after the Ukrainian episode) and would have gone over the heads of Serbian church authorities in Belgrade to publicly contemplate such a disruptive step, is highly indicative. With all due respect for Orthodox believers in Macedonia, the advancement of this agenda, in the context of the installation of a slavishly pro-Western government and impending incorporation into NATO structures, is simply too much to be regarded as a mere coincidence.Furthermore, a recent scholarly conference held in Salonica, Greece, in October of last year, also demonstrates just how unsubtly the Ecumenical Patriarch is prepared to render valuable political services, again to the Western power block, in disregard of church canons or even the sentiments of his Orthodox coreligionists.which is close to the Patriarchy and officially is tasked with promoting the Byzantine civilization,To drive the point home, the conference began with a liturgy which included the commemoration, and thus official recognition, of the schismatic Ukrainian "metropolitan" Epiphaniy Dumenko, who recently was recognized by the Patriarch in Istanbul as a separate entity in disregard of the views and arguments of the Russian Church.The analogies in the high-handed treatment of the Russian and Serbian churches are striking, even to the politically untrained eye. That, among other things, is what makes this situation particularly tragic because