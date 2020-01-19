© Associated Press



Israel didn't dare to invade Lebanon again.

I'm sure you have heard a lot about General Soleimani from the mainstream media and his alleged crimes against the Americans in the Middle East. In the video below, I will tell you the real story behind the US hatred towards Soleimani and why he was assassinated.First of all, the allegation made by the MSM that Soleimani is responsible for killing more than 600 soldiers in Iraq is completely fake news. The source of this allegation is the Pentagon; the same source that lied on Iraq's WMD wants you to believe that Soleimani supported groups in Iraq that killed American soldiers after the illegal occupation of Iraq in 2003. So, firstly, the US occupation of Iraq was illegal according to international law and any agreement with successive Iraqi government after the occupation should be considered null and void. And secondly, the Pentagon is made up this allegation to demonize Iran during the era of George W. Bush and put Tehran in Washington's "axis of evil" list, despite the fact Iran and Soleimani were cooperating with the US back then in order to fight Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.So let's go back to the real reasons behind the US hatred towards Soleimani: Late Soleimani has taken charge of Al-Quds force in the Iranian revolutionary guard in 1998. One of his first trips was to Lebanon, particularly to the Lebanese Hizbollah that was back then engaged in a war of attrition with Israel. Hizbollah was not strong enough, so its strategy was to exhaust the Israeli army that was occupation south Lebanon.in exception of Shabaa farms and Kafr Shouba hills. When the liberation happened, Soleimani told Hizbollah that Israel will certainly try to take revenge, therefore the Lebanese group must prepare itself for another round of war. Thus,Of course, this was not possible due to the air superiority of Israel, so Iran and Syria made their weapon stores available for Hizbollah, particularly the mid-range missiles and the anti-tank rockets. Additionally, Tehran and Damascus transferred their military expertise to Hizbollah, in order to produce their weaponry instead of shipping them from Iran or Syria. So, when Israel invaded Lebanon once again in 2006, Hizbollah managed to kick the invading army out of Lebanon thanks to this military support. Soleimani himself was present in Lebanon during the war in 2006 and he put his military expertise at the service of Hizbollah.In 2011, the proxy war erupted in Syria, where the US and Israel wanted to overthrow Bashar al-Assad and destroy the Syrian regional power through proxy forces, mainly the Islamist groups, such as the FSA, Al-Nusra, Ahrar al-Sham, Islam's Army, etc. Even ISIS at some point was getting tacit support from the US by turning a blind for their rapid expansion in north Syria and looting the Syrian oil and selling it in Turkey; a NATO member state, which hosts one of the biggest NATO bases in south Turkey.Former foreign minister John Kerry once said in a leaked audio conversation with anti-Assad activists that the US was watching the expansion of ISIS because they thought the existential threat of ISIS will force Assad to compromise.The same thing happened in Iraq, where the US had a similar plan in destroying the Iranian influence in Iraq through ISIS. And let's not forget that when ISIS was advancing towards Irbil in order to commit genocide against the Kurds as it did with the YezidisIn conclusion, although the US claims that it has a mutual ground with Iran, which is fighting salafi terrorism, it is the US who used terrorism against Iran and its allies in the region. And