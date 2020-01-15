Soleimani Assassination: Pre-Planned and Foreshadowed
The lies from the USG (US Government) around this event have been shattered - yet more proof that war is started with and based on lies, because that is only way you can get the majority of (rational, non-aggressive) people in a particular society to support it. One very interesting (and hardly coincidental) giveaways is that the NYT (US MSM mouthpiece and house organ The New York Times) floated the idea of assassinating Soleimani before it happened as reported by Zero Hedge. Some people caught this - see image to the right. The NYT actually wrote and published this before the assassination:
The truth is the Soleimani assassination was planned far in advance. This NBC report claims Trump authorized the attack 7 months ago, while this Daily Mail article claims the USG came up with the idea 18 months ago when Zionist neocon warmonger John Bolton was still Trump's National Security Advisor. Whatever the exact number of months is, it clearly exposes the brazen lie that the USG first weakly proffered, that they were killing Soleimani as a "defensive action." This was further reinforced by the recent admission of Mark Esper, current US Secretary of Defense, who confessed that there was no specific, tangible evidence that Soleimani was about to strike US forces. Esper said:"[H]ypersonics are a weaponized moral hazard for states with a taste for intervention, because they erase barriers to picking fights. Is an adversary building something that might be a weapons factory? Is there an individual in an unfriendly country who cannot be apprehended? What if the former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani, visits Baghdad for a meeting and you know the address? The temptations to use hypersonic missiles will be many."
"The president didn't cite a specific piece of evidence. What he said was he believed ... I didn't see [a specific piece of evidence], with regard to four embassies."
Comment: No surprise here. John Bolton has been a foe of the legitimate Iranian government for decades. He had a key role in boosting the MEK terrorist cult, which he dreams will rule Iran in submission to the Empire.
Israel's Role in the Assassination
Then we have the ever-present Israeli influence. The article Israel figured in US decision to assassinate Iranian general reports how Israel knew in advance - when even the US Congress did not. Israeli Mossad chief Yossi Cohen last year spoke openly about assassinating Soleimani:
Recent reports also indicate that Israel wasn't just involved in planning the Soleimani assassination; they also actively contributed to it with their spies and informants who passed along information to the US about Soleimani's whereabouts so that he could be targeted and killed. It is very plausible that Trump killed Soleimani to appease Israel and some of the Israel-owned Republican senators (e.g. Zionist war hawks Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton) whose support Trump needs in his upcoming impeachment trial. Chris Menahan writes that "new evidence is surfacing which further suggests the impeachment trial is just an effort to pressure President Trump to go to war with Iran" and quotes a piece from Salon:"With all due respect to his bluster, he hasn't necessarily committed the mistake yet that would place him on the prestigious list of Mossad's assassination targets ... He knows very well that his assassination is not impossible. His actions are identified and felt everywhere... there's no doubt the infrastructure he built presents a serious challenge for Israel."
The Deeper Implications of the Soleimani Assassination"President Donald Trump privately told associates that his upcoming impeachment trial factored heavily into his decision to kill top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, The Wall Street Journal reports. "Trump, after the strike, told associates he was under pressure to deal with Gen. Soleimani from GOP senators he views as important supporters in his coming impeachment trial in the Senate," associates of the president told the outlet."
What we know for sure that Soleimani was a revered general, called the second most powerful man in Iran. This articles exposes how bots and MAGA supporters pushed the fake trending phrase on Twitter #IraniansDetestSoleimani. He was admired for his former leadership of the IRGC and his current (till the point of his death) leadership of the Quds Forces. He was credited (even by MSM sources like CNN) with being the key force in routing ISIS and Al Qaeda forces in the region. Soleimani was in the middle of participating in and even brokering a peace deal among the Muslim nations of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran. With this action, Trump and whatever forces are pushing or controlling him has poured water of whatever chances of peace there may have been coming from that meeting. Soleimani had traveled to Baghdad at the invitation of the Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who had organized peace talks between Iran, Saudi Arabia and others in the region. Abdul-Mahdi revealed that Trump had personally thanked him for his efforts before using the opportunity to kill Soleimani, thwarting any chance at decreased tensions. Abdul-Mahdi went on to expose how Trump threatened him:
Some people interpret the hit on Soleimani as a desperate lashing out by the US in a region where it is losing control. Others see is as a blatant attempt by US to provoke Iran into war. Killing Soleimani is a strategic move by the US to bolster Al-Qaeda, ISIS or any other radical Islamic terrorist outfit that the US-UK-Israel axis have always helped to create. Will there now be an ISIS resurgence? This article on Global Research states:"This is why I visited China and signed an important agreement with them to undertake the construction instead. Upon my return, Trump called me to ask me to reject this agreement. When I refused, he threatened to unleash huge demonstrations against me that would end my premiership.
Huge demonstrations against me duly materialized and Trump called again to threaten that if I did not comply with his demands, then he would have Marine snipers on tall buildings target protesters and security personnel alike in order to pressure me.
I refused again and handed in my resignation. To this day the Americans insist on us rescinding our deal with the Chinese.
After this, when our Minister of Defense publicly stated that a third party was targeting both protestors and security personnel alike (just as Trump had threatened he would do), I received a new call from Trump threatening to kill both me and the Minister of Defense if we kept on talking about this "third party"."
"It's particularly interesting to see ISIS, Israel, and the United States on the same side when it comes to Soleimani's death. A weekly ISIS newspaper called al-Naba praised the assassination and called it "divine intervention" "an act of God" and stated that Soleimani's death will assist their efforts to regroup in Iraq. It's blatantly obvious that ISIS saw him as a deterrent while Washington painted him to be the "number one terrorist". This further illustrates how Washington's alleged "war on terror" is nothing more than an excuse to invade countries and control their natural resources all while [em]bold[en]ing Israel."
Trump's Blabbermouthing, Bragging and Boasting Reveals a Lot
Trump is a mixed bag. He does have genuine peace instincts but they don't always win out - and he has been an absolute warmonger against Iran right from the start of his presidency. Syrian President Bashar Al Assad called Trump the most honest US president ever, because Trump blabs the real reasons for and objectives of US imperialism out loud where other presidents would mask those aims with deceptive, humanitarian, flowery-sounding language. Trump has affirmed numerous times that "we will take oil" in Syria and that the US sells its troops to nations like Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Killing Soleimani was an Act of War and selling your soldiers to the highest bidder is surely illegal but morals, legality, truth and respecting other's sovereignty don't seem to matter anymore in the fairyland world we live in. Trump has also claimed that the US will not leave Iraq unless the Iraqis pay for the US base there!
The truth is that US soldiers illegally occupying Iraq has nothing to do with defeating radical Islamic terrorism but rather everything to do with controlling the country, pilfering its resources and using Iraqi territory as a foothold for waging endless regional wars. Yet is was only a relatively short time ago - 17 years in 2003 - when the USG told the world they were invading Iraq because of radical Islamic terrorism (and that 9/11 thingy, you know). In many ways, Trump has ripped off the sweet-sounding, lying face of the US corporate-military NWO empire to reveal that it's all about expansion, invasion, occupation, theft, getting paid and getting a return on investment. It has absolutely nothing to do with genuine defense, honor, integrity or keeping Americans safe."We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that's there. It cost billions of dollars to build. We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it."
Trump is a liar who is, at times, dangerously disconnected from reality and from the truth. He just tweeted yesterday that it didn't really matter whether Soleimani was plotting any 'imminent' attack:
Oh and by the way - the Soleimani assassination was also justified by the Pentagon and State Department because they claimed he had killed 600 American deaths. That was another evidence-free claim (another lie) by the US Military."The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was "imminent" or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn't really matter because of his horrible past!"
