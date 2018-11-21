© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst



Watch the FULL REPORT by Rania Khalek on MEK and how it fits Washington's plan to squeeze and strangle Tehran no matter the costs for Iranians.





Everybody knows Washington wants to get rid of people currently in power in Iran. But who is the better alternative to mullahs? Some top US officials say it's this death cultMeet People's Mujahedin of Iran, also known as the MEK,Quite a guest list for an organization that started as an Iranian Marxist-Leninist armed group trying to oust the US-backed shah along with the Ayatollah.After falling out with the new government in Iran, theThen they got kicked out of the country and found refuge in Saddam Hussein's Iraq. During the war between the two countries, they fought against their own countrymen. More recently,So, you may guess how big of a supporter base they have in Iran now.As the MEK's supply of fresh recruits dwindled, itcentered around its charismatic leader Massoud Rajavi and his wife Maryam. Members were forced to observe celibacy, divorce spouses and cut all contacts with family. Would-be troublemakers or potential escapees were subjected to beatings, outright torture and disappearances.Enter US troops - and the MEK gets revitalized with new combat training, protection and the privilege of not being on the US' terrorists list,Their past sins against Americans whitewashed, they are now treated by Washington as a legitimate group and pretty much the only viable replacement for the Iranian government.Across the political aisle, US politicians put more money in their coffers - which conveniently allows MEK fake popularity by hiring crowds of bored spectators to attend their events.