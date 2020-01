© AP

US President Donald Trump authorised the assassination of Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the New York Times has reported , citing the Pentagon and administration sources.According to the sources, senior officials said that Trump chose to proceed with the assassination amid a 'new stream of intelligence',, about Soleimani's alleged plans to carry out "imminent" attacks on US diplomats and military forces stationed in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.One sceptical official cited conflicting intelligence which did not share these fears, pointing to 30 December expected to be "a normal Monday in the Middle East,"The official cited communications between Soleimani and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whichSources also said that while the option of killing Soleimani was listed among one of the possible 'responses' to Iran's alleged involvement in the December 27 rocket attack on a US military base in Kirkuk, Iraq,DoD and administration officials said that the president had initially authorised airstrikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah, the Baghdad-allied Shia militia group reportedly supported by Iran. These strikes took place, and over two dozen militia fighters were killed and dozens injured in US strikes on five facilities across Iraq and Syria. However, amid the violence that followed, including the attempt by angry Iraqi protesters to storm the US Embassy compound in Baghdad,The sources also said that thatwith the vice president's office helping to organise the meetings and conference calls ahead of the assassination.The NYT piece partially corroborate s a recent Bloomberg report citing sources which indicated that National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney had begun putting together the plot to assassinate Soleimani in the aftermath of the December 27 Kirkuk attack. One US official cited by the business newspaper indicated that the US military wasn't monitoring Soleimani directly on the night of the attack, but launched the strike on the basis of earlier-obtained information about his expected whereabouts at Baghdad International Airport en route to a third country -possibly Syria or Lebanon, on Friday morning.On Saturday, sources told The Washington Post that. Previous US policymakers did not allow themselves such a brazen response against such a senior member of the Iranian military.