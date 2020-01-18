"Black Ribbon Day marks the sombre anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. Signed between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany in 1939 to divide Central and Eastern Europe, the infamous pact set the stage for the appalling atrocities these regimes would commit. In its wake, they stripped countries of their autonomy, forced families to flee their homes, and tore communities apart, including Jewish and Romani communities, and others. The Soviet and Nazi regimes brought untold suffering upon people across Europe, as millions were senselessly murdered and denied their rights, freedoms, and dignity [italics added]."

it was a policy of containment and preparation for war against Nazi Germany should containment fail

The British were the key

the Polish government signed a non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany in January 1934.

They were at their worst in 1938 as Nazi accomplices in the dismemberment of Czechoslovakia before they became victims of Nazi aggression in 1939

in every case their offers were rejected, indeed spurned contemptuously in the case of Poland, the great spoiler of collective security in the lead-up to war in 1939

The idea, both stated and unstated, was to turn Hitler's ambitions eastward against the USSR.

It did not happen

It was

then

that Molotov began to show an interest in German overtures for an agreement.

After the bad faith, after all the conniving, what would

you

have done in Stalin's boots

even though it was the Red Army which liberated Poland at high cost in dead and wounded.

After all, this is

exactly

what the French and British did

1,418 days of the most horrendous, intense violence

"As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States of America, I congratulate you on the brilliant victory at Stalingrad of the armies under your Supreme Command. The 162 days of epic battle for the city which has for ever honored your name and the decisive result which all Americans are celebrating today will remain one of the proudest chapters in this war of the peoples united against Nazism and its emulators. The commanders and fighters of your armies at the front and the men and women, who have supported them, in factory and field, have combined not only to cover with glory their country's arms, but to inspire by their example fresh determination among all the United Nations to bend every energy to bring about the final defeat and unconditional surrender of the common enemy."

not one

when more than two hundred German divisions were arrayed on the Soviet Front

this regime celebrates the deeds of World War II Nazi collaborators, now treated as national heroes

About the author



Michael Jabara Carley is Professor of History at the Université de Montréal. He has published widely on Soviet relations with the West.