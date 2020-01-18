© Getty Images/Richard Baker

"students are working harder and improvements in teaching and investment in academic support and widening participation initiatives are also leading to legitimate grade improvements."

Mollycoddling grown adults

Happy but ignorant

About the Author:

Dr. Frank Furedi, author and social commentator is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury.

Once again, there is an outcry about the inflation of grades in the English University system.Like previous secretaries of education, the present occupant of this post,Unfortunately,When higher education establishments have to keep their customers satisfied, grade inflation will continue. For what better way of ensuring that students are satisfied and happy than by offering them high grades?Apologists for the current system often claim that the reason why more and more students are getting higher marks is because the system of higher education has improved and students are working harder. A spokesman for Universities UK, the body representing universities, stated thatThe reason why grades are rising is becauseand making it easier for students to get the top marks. Academics are under constant pressure to adopt what is euphemistically referred-to asAs someone who has spent most of his professional life in academe, I have witnessed this process first-hand.I still remember when I was criticised by an external course evaluator for not giving any of my students a 'First'. The evaluator insisted that it was 'good practice' to reward students generously. He more or less insinuated that if no student gets a First in the final exam there must be something wrong with the course and, by implication, with its academic convenor.Other colleagues have had similar experiences. Any academic with a reputation for taking the marking of papers and exams too seriously soon comes under pressure from their managers, who will demand that they 'mark more progressively.'Of course,Academics are supposed to 'validate' students, which is another word for flattering them. Universities are under great pressure from Government and campaigning groups to look after the mental health and well-being of their students.it is not surprising that universities will do what they can to ensure that their students do not feel too uncomfortable. Generously providing them with high grades is one way of insulating students from the pain of disappointment and failure.Again, the transformation of the grading system into a medium of positive reinforcement is driven by the commercialisation of higher education and the imperative of consumerism that dominates campus life.and institutions have strong incentive to avoid the appearance of failing to satisfy their students.The subordination of the Academy to the imperative of cultivating student satisfaction invariablybetween the authority of the academic and that of the student. When it comes to the measurement of the quality of student experience, what counts is not the judgement of an academic but the opinion of a student. In such circumstances, theWhat students 'need' -of course- is a top degree, and there is no better way of gaining students' satisfaction and scoring well on the survey than by adopting the practice of 'progressive marking.'In the end no one really benefits from an erosion of academic standards. With almost 80 percent of undergraduates now being awarded either a first or an upper-second-class degree, it is difficult to distinguish the outstanding student from the very average.It was far easier to evaluate the value of a university degree in the 1980s, when most students gained a lower second, and only a fifth achieved a first or better.In those days, someone with a first degree was regarded as an outstanding student. Today, a first degree has lost some of its exceptional status.Many academics believe that the devaluation of a university degree is no big deal. They take the view thatIn reality, it is the students who lose out. Undergraduates who know that they can gain an upper second in their sleep are unlikely to stretch themselves in the lecture room and, therefore,That is a bad result for our society, no matter how many proud parents there are at the graduation ceremony.