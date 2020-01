"A lot of people don't really understand assault weapons and how complicated the issue really is," said Democratic Sen. John Edwards. "It's going to be very difficult to figure out a way to do it. But we're studying it, that's all I can say."

"Business has been absolutely crazy," explained Jerry Rapp, owner of SpecDive Tactical in Alexandria. Rapp said business has increased by 200 to 300 percent since the last election, although that doesn't mean the news is all good for the gun shop owner and his customers. "People are really on edge. They're worried about their Second Amendment rights. They're worried about the future of what you can and cannot have as a firearm."

"If they're willing to make laws that will strip your second amendment right, I mean who's to say what could happen, so yeah, I'm gonna get it while I can," Roberson said.

Ever since Virginia's Democrats retook the state assembly and Senate in November , Democratic Gov. Ralph "blackface" Northam and the legislature have been gearing up to pass a draconian gun control bill.But now, lawmakers are tossing around ideas like an "assault weapons ban" - language that has been criticized as vague and even nonsensical. Several moderate Democrats have even expressed reservations about supporting a sweeping gun-control bill if it includes the ban.As one gun buyer put it, since Democrats have expressed open hostility to the 2nd Amendment, it makes more sense to just be prepared.President Trump has even chimed in, warning that your "2nd Amendment is under very serious attack".Meanwhile, communities across Virginia are already looking into ways to sidestep any new state laws.The gun control debate has already ratcheted up tensions across the state.