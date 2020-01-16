© PBS



Scientists think they have detected an "unknown or unanticipated" burst of gravitational waves coming from somewhere deep in space.The wobble in spacetimeAstronomers have a picture of what part of the sky the burst originated from, and will look to find more information about its source by further studying the area.But for now, which sent ripples through the fabric of the universe that were detected by LIGO in recent hours.Astronomers have long hoped that the successful detection of gravitational waves could allow them to see the universe in an entirely different way. Such burst gravitational ways could be an important way of doing so - but are yet to be found, and scientists don't know exactly what they will look like.LIGO describes them as "the gravitational waves that go bump in the night", and scientists admit there is little understanding of where they may come from. While astrophysicists have long predicted they may happen,"Searching for burst gravitational waves requires being utterly open-minded," the LIGO website reads. "For these kinds of gravitational waves, scientists must recognize a pattern of signals even when such a pattern has not been predicted or modeled (what we think a signal may look like) before."While this makes searching for burst gravitational waves difficult, detecting them has the greatest potential to reveal revolutionary information about the Universe."Michael Merrifield, professor of astronomy at the University of Nottingham, described the event as "weird" on Twitter, and suggested that further observation should give more detail on where it had come from.