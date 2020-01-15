Plow drivers have been working hard over the past few days to make sure roads are clear for drivers traveling along I-90. As of 1:25 p.m Tuesday, heavy snow was reported with white out conditions.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said 66 inches of snow have fallen in the past four days.
Conditions will continue to be snowy as another weather system moves into the region and temperatures drop.
Meantime, Stevens Pass has been closed since Monday due to heavy snowfall. There is no estimated time for reopening.
Those who do not need to travel across the passes should stay home.
Update from our snow plow operators:— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 14, 2020
✔️ Snowing heavy with whiteout conditions.
✔️ Drivers are crashing because they can't see.
✔️ 66 inches of snow has fallen in 4 days.
✔️ Please don't park under the wildlife over crossing. pic.twitter.com/79uIvdFscr
