deep snow
© WSDOT
Several recent snowstorms have brought feet of new snow to the Cascade Mountains.

According to the Dept. of Transportation, Snoqualmie Pass received 41 inches of snow (3.4 feet) in the 48 hours prior to Sunday morning.

The winter weather has made pass travel extremely difficult.

Snoqualmie Pass was closed for a period Saturday afternoon and again Sunday morning. Stevens Pass also closed Saturday. You can always check the latest pass conditions here.


snow