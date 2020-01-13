According to the Dept. of Transportation, Snoqualmie Pass received 41 inches of snow (3.4 feet) in the 48 hours prior to Sunday morning.
The winter weather has made pass travel extremely difficult.
Snoqualmie Pass was closed for a period Saturday afternoon and again Sunday morning. Stevens Pass also closed Saturday. You can always check the latest pass conditions here.
The snow is coming down HARD today. We received 41 inches of snow on 48 hours. Here's a picture of one of our avalanche crew members measuring the snowpack. pic.twitter.com/5cMDhxloFt— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 12, 2020