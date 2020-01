© NHGRI



During the past decade, our human evolutionary tree has turned into something more resembling an unwieldy bush. Scientists have discovered swapped segments of DNA that we shared from mating between two other hominids, Neanderthals and Denisovans, which were first sequenced in 2010 and 2014, respectively.How much of our hominid cousins remains in each of us today, and whether or not the presence of ancient hominid DNA has conferred any adaptation advantages or disadvantages has been a prime area of exploration.Scientists have shown that, which was the result of DNA swapping, otherwise known as genomic introgression, of a Denisovan for the gene EPAS1. That discovery may help explain why Tibetans are uniquely adapted to high-altitude living.But since, unpacking ancient hominid contributions to our genomes has been a difficult task.Now, in a new study published in the advanced online edition of Molecular Biology and Evolution, scientists Alexandre Gouy and Laurent Excoffier have developed new computational tools to better analyze human genome datasets, and found more evidence of a legacy of ancient hominid adaptation, particularly to help fight off infectious diseases like malaria."Our results confirm that archaic introgression is widespread in immunity-related genes and that pathogens represent a strong selective pressure which could be one of the major causes of adaptive evolution in humans," said the authors. "Overall, our results suggest that archaic introgression has affected human metabolism and response to different types of pathogens (bacteria, virus and protists), which have been critically determinant during human adaptive history," said Excoffier.In this study, the duo analyzed the latest archaic introgression maps that have been recently made available for 35 Melanesian individuals as well as samples from the 1000 Genomes project.said Gouy.Rather than analyze individual genes, they set about focusing on methods to detect patterns of introgression based on biological pathway analysis and data sets of connected genes and subnetworks."One of the most striking areas of evidence of adaptive introgression is," said Excoffier.Also, beyond infectious disease, they also foundOne of the more strongly controversial areas is the development of modern human behavior and cognition. Though the authors caution the work is still very preliminary, they did find evidence of introgression among gene networks involved in such functions."These results suggest that."Their results build on, e.g. SLC9A9," said Gouy. They also reported on other genes from the same family that have a brain-biased expression and show, including SLC6A1 (a GABA transporter), SLC6A5and SLC28A1,, with SLC4A10Further explorations of these areas of influence will be needed to tease out their contributions to human health and disease.Even though, their evidence continues to build the scientific case that the hominid DNA that remains has helped shaped modern human adaptation. Iton the present fitness of modern humans.