A woman was killed at a dog training centre in western Switzerland after her pet dog attacked her inside a training pen.The 45-year-old woman was found dead at a dog training centre in Auboranges, near the city of Lausanne in Switzerland on Tuesday.Swiss authorities have today confirmed that the woman bled to death due to the injuries caused by the dog.The authorities announced that the autopsy had shown she had suffered multiple serious wounds to her arms.Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances around the attack.