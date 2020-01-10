© Daily Beast/Supreme Court, Jon Elswick/AP/KJN



Let's examine the charges.

About the Author:

Rudy Giuliani is the former mayor of New York City, former associate U.S. attorney general, and President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Democrats' obsession from day one to impeach President Donald J. Trump, without regard to substance or process, led them to change the grounds for impeachment every couple of months. In doing so they have gone from Russian collusion to obstruction of justice, to quid pro quo, to bribery.They have brought Alexander Hamilton's nightmare of an entirely partisan impeachment to fruition and are making a mockery of fair proceedings.While the Constitution does give the House broad discretion in impeachments, there are limits.(Art. II, Sec. 4, U.S. Constitution) However, the articles for impeachment voted on by this entirely partisan Democratic Congress, which are currently being unconstitutionally withheld from the Senate,The first article of impeachment is based onhigh or low. The basis for this claim wasof Ukrainians illegally supplying information to officials of the Democratic Party to, in the words of one of the Ukrainian co-conspirators, "destroy the Trump campaign."all of which are substantiated by a taped admission, four witnesses and numerous documents. These pending allegations of very serious joint American-Ukrainian corruption, not addressed and properly investigated, make it impossible to address the long-standing problem of Ukrainian corruption and how Americans are profiting from it.and derives from a disagreement by the House Democrats in how this administration conducted foreign policy. As laid out in Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution,The limited congressional power in this areaIf it did, this would give the House veto power over the way in which a president conducts foreign relations, which indeed it does not.is based on the executive branch challenging the validity of the numerous overlapping House hearings and a multitude of subpoenas. The challenges to these proceedings and subpoenas were based on recognized legal privileges that were being violated, as laid out by the law.They were preserved for a proper judicial review and decision of legality and constitutionality, hardly an impeachable offense.The chairmen who conducted the hearings were like a rogue judge who announced in advance Trump will be executed, but they will still grant him a trial of some kind. Their proceedings made a mockery of due process, violating almost every right granted to an accused.They even went so far as to hold secret proceedings, which they leaked selectively to a fawning press.Indeed, the Constitution is silent on the Supreme Court's role in an impeachment except to provide that it is presided over by the chief justice. However, the Constitution is also silent on the court's power to declare federal and state laws and government action unconstitutional. It was determined by former Chief Justice John Marshall that judicial review is implicit as the only logical answer to constitutional standoffs between the legislative and executive branches or between the federal and state governments. The reasoning of Marbury v. Madison certainlyif it is an overreach of the carefully balanced separation of powers.Although there would be an immense amount of political benefit for Trump if there were to be a lengthy Senate trial, proving the vast crimes committed by Democrats during this baseless inquiry, it would be far better for the Supreme Court to reestablish the 229-year constitutional balance between our branches of government.Then, once again, we can be a government of laws.