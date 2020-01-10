Earth Changes
Rare 'upside down waterfall' forms as vortex sends a wave spiraling back up cliff in the Faroe Islands
Amelia Wynne
Daily Mail
Fri, 10 Jan 2020 12:48 UTC
Daily Mail
Fri, 10 Jan 2020 12:48 UTC
Samy Jacobsen, 41, was out walking along the cliffs off Suðuroy in the Faroe Islands when he spotted a whirlwind of water rising from the waves.
He watched as the vortex of spray climbed up the side of the 470m sea cliff - known as Beinisvørð - and billowed on to the cliff top, on Monday.
Weather experts said it was a water spout - a spiraling pillar of air - which forms like a tornado over the water when a cliff edge spins the wind in a circle.
Samy said: 'I felt like going for a walk in an area that seldom explore and I also wanted to try out my sister's Iphone 11 pro max which I knew could take great pictures and videos.
'From home I could see that the scene was definitely set for great pictures since the sky and the sea were almost colliding in the storm.
'I took pictures and shot a few videos and when I shot that one it triggered the wow affect for sure.
'I saw something being blown up into the air from that area before but I have never investigated it though.
'In the vicinity there are many small rivers that defy gravity in stormy conditions and an awful lot of sea water is blown up and travels pretty far up land.
'So it is not always easy to tell what it is.
'I sent it to some friends and they all thought that it was very beautiful and special.'
Greg Dewhurst senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office described the phenomenon as 'spectacular'.
He said: 'To us here in the operations centre it looks like a water spout (a spiraling pillar of air), which is a little like a tornado but it forms over the water.
'The cliff edge is helping to spin the wind around and we think this is why it forms quite quickly.
'The weather over the area is unsettled with heavy showers and these ingredients together help form the water spouts.
'Water spouts are not too uncommon during unsettled weather but make spectacular videos and photos.'
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
- CNN attacks Babylon Bee: 'The Internet is only big enough for one fake news site'
- As part of settlement with Nick Sandmann, CNN hosts must wear MAGA hats during all broadcasts
- Rescue kitty has been dubbed "Baby Yoda" cat
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
- The impeachment circus explained
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
Wildfires reach the sea at East Grippsland, Victoria, Australia, 5 Jan 2020
When you philosophically oppose an entire power elite, you cannot help but sound like a conspiracy theorist. Social power is by nature a conspiracy.
- Tom N
