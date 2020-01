© CNIC



© CNIC



Journal information: Developmental Cell

An international study led by Drs Miguel Torres and Ghislaine Lioux of the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC), has identified and characterized a new vasculogenic niche that contributes to the development of the cardiac lymphatic system. The study shows that the coronary lymphatic vessels have varied origins and functions: The results of the study reveal that the coronary lymphatic vasculature does not have a single origin, but instead forms through the participation of cells from different tissues.The study, published today in Developmental Cell, opens the way to future research into the mechanism underlying lymphatic vasculogenesis in this new niche and the functional diversity of coronary lymphatics.This international study was led by Dr. Miguel Torres's group at the CNIC in partnership with Dr. Guillermo Oliver's group at the University of Chicago, Dr. Robert Kelly at the University of Marseilles, and Dr. Sagrario Ortega at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Oncológicas (CNIO).Until now, explained Dr. Torres, all lymphatic vessels were believed to develop from cells derived from the major veins of the early embryo, from where they migrate to colonize all the tissues and organs in the embryo.The new study shows that,The second heart field, explained Ghislaine Lioux, is."The study shows that the repertoire of cells generated by the second heart field is wider than previously thought and also includes the lymphatic endothelium. According to Dr. Torres "this unique feature of the coronary lymphatic vasculature opens up several interesting avenues for future research."; the two populations together form the lymphatic vessels in the ventral part of the heart.This result indicates that the newly discovered cell population not only contributes a large proportion of the cells of the coronary lymphatic system, but also leads a specific and irreplaceable process in the formation of the coronary lymphatic vasculature. "This function reveals, for the first time, the specialization of endothelial subpopulations in the formation of the coronary vasculature and opens the way to a better understanding of the formation of lymphatic vessels, a process essential not only for embryonic heart development but also for the response of the heart to stress and disease in adulthood."