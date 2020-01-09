Health & Wellness
Chelation and detox therapy: What you need to know to do it safely
DrSircus.com
Thu, 02 Jan 2020 00:00 UTC
Many of the problems with chelation can be reduced when a person is given sufficient magnesium. The beginning of safe chelation and detoxification starts with magnesium. Magnesium is one of the most important minerals for the human body. Before 2009, it was believed that it was a required co-factor for over 325 enzyme systems, but since then, according to works documented by Dr. Andrea Rosenoff, that number has more than doubled to almost 800 enzymes.
Chelation therapy should not be separated from mineral therapy
Everyone who is magnesium deficient has a compromised system of detoxification and is more vulnerable to neurotoxins that are increasingly present in our foods and environment. Its deficiency has wide ranging effects and may be responsible for more diseases than any other nutrient. It is more important than calcium because without sufficient magnesium calcium becomes toxic.
In mineral therapy we understand that certain minerals are both the cause (when deficient) and cure of many diseases. Minerals help with everyday body processes, reduce risk of certain cancers, strengthen muscles and tissues, and help develop organs as well as keeping them from deteriorating. Minerals are essential for life, health, and happiness. Minerals are needed to maintain the delicate cellular fluid balance, to form bone and blood cells, to provide for electro-chemical nerve activity, and to regulate muscle tone and activity (including organ muscles like the heart, stomach, liver, etc.)
Magnesium (Mg) is the perfect place to start because not only does Mg help with chelation of heavy metals but at the same time it is nurturing and helping with hundreds of functions in the body meaning it will help people avoid exaggerated healing crises.
Magnesium protects cells from aluminum, mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium and nickel, which explains, in part, why re-mineralization is so essential for heavy metal detoxification and chelation. Magnesium is needed not only for the production of specific detoxification enzymes but is also important for energy production related to cell detoxification. A magnesium deficiency can affect virtually every system of the body.
Heavy metals like cadmium, lead, and mercury compete with nutritional magnesium, keeping it from availability to protect our cells. The healthy cell wall favors intake of nutrients and elimination of waste products and this is a principle reason magnesium is so important in detoxification and chelation.
Bicarbonates
Sodium bicarbonates or potassium and magnesium bicarbonates should never be left out of the detox chelation equation. If, according to the US Army, bicarbonate is strong enough to help detox uranium from the kidneys, its going to be a help in all detox and chelation protocols.
Zeolites and Edible Clayare the Right WaystoBegin and Continue toDetox
It is hard to imagine anyone not needing chelation and detoxification today, especially urban dwellers because of all the air pollution. Everyone should continue with high levels of magnesium intake as well as with either clay, a zeolite, or a product like HMD (Chlorella and Cilantro Extracts). This should be combined with some kind of fasting; and depending on life time exposure, a serious chelator like Boyd Haley's NBMI should be employed, which I am taking now.
It is now accurate to state that we are poisoning every man, woman, and child on earth. We have reached a milestone in human history. Awaiting each and every child born on the planet is a life doomed to being poisoned. There is "overwhelming evidence that every child, no matter where in the world he or she is born, will be exposed, not only from birth, but from conception, to man-made chemicals and heavy metals that can undermine the child's ability to reach his or her fullest potential — chemicals that interfere with the natural chemicals that tell tissues how to develop and construct healthy, whole individuals according to the genes they inherited from their mothers and fathers," wrote Dr. Theo Colborn, Senior Program Scientist, at the World Wildlife Fund. It is no joke what we have done to our planet and our race so we should redouble our detoxification protocols.
Clay
The use of clay for both internal and external use puts in our hands the healing power of mother earth and there is little that can compare or compete in the world of medicine. There is no healing system more powerful than that which employs Nature's primordial substances, materials so pure and close to nature that they yield benefits without the typical side effects of most medicines. Clay is so pure it tastes clean when used orally and will such all manner of poisons to it like a sponge sucks up water. Living Clay is the best I have ever come across and have been using it for years.
Zeolites
Zeolite goes perfectly with the use of clay and will dig in even deeper to remove the toxin in total and not leave it behind in another area. The zeolite Clinoptilolite is a natural mineral with a unique ability to trap toxins within its crystal structure as it passes through the body. My preferred choice is a nano zeolite liquid called Pure Body. It undergoes an exclusive cleansing process so that the zeolite is pure and effective. (I offered my readers a special offer on this zeolite two months ago and people should give the zeolite three or four months before switching to something stronger.)
Another Way to Start Chelation Safely and Gently
In a large metal foundry in Russia, Dr. George Georgiou tested extensively many natural substances for their efficacy in removing heavy metals from the workers there and found Chlorella and cilantro so effective — when used "together" — that he introduced "Heavy Metal Detox" (HMD) in 2005.[1] When we begin to talk about Chlorella a mention must be made of Spirulina, a miracle super-food that has all kinds of positive ramifications and can be used for long-term fasting and detoxification.
Conclusion
There are no shortages of reasons to increase one's magnesium intake and assist the process of chelation and detoxification with the right substances. We live on a poisoned planet and have to act accordingly.
