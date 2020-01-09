Earth Changes
Record snowfall for the time of year in Lapland, Finland
In many places there's 90cm of snow - for example today in Sodankylä there's 89cm and in Kittilä 88cm have been recorded, around 30cm more than usual.
"It's a record for the time of year" says Meteorologist Anniina Valtonen at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.
"Typically in January Lapland really does not have snow cover above 80cm. Such snowfall occurs once every thirty years" she explains.
The deeper-than-usual accumulation is because the first snows came early in autumn 2019.
"The reason why there's currently so much snow, is that the snowfall started already in October and never melted away" says Valtonen
"The first snowfall comes generally in October, but usually it melts away at that time. Enduring snowfall doesn't however come usually until November or December" she tells News Now Finland.
It is also noteworthy that in Lapland the temperature has remained constantly cold, while in southern and central Finland the low pressure from the south has kept the weather warm and wet.
"In central Finland, for example, the situation is completely different. There is about 20 to 35 cm less snow than usual and in southern Finland there should normally be about 15 cm of snow already at this point" says FMI's Anniina Valtonen.
