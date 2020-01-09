© News Now Finland



Visitors to Lapland have the opportunity to experience a proper snowy winter with a"The first snowfall comes generally in October, but usually it melts away at that time. Enduring snowfall doesn't however come usually until November or December" she tells News Now Finland.It is also noteworthy that in Lapland the temperature has remained constantly cold, while in southern and central Finland the low pressure from the south has kept the weather warm and wet."In central Finland, for example, the situation is completely different. There is about 20 to 35 cm less snow than usual and in southern Finland there should normally be about 15 cm of snow already at this point" says FMI's Anniina Valtonen.