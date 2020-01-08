© Cardrona Alpine Resort webcam

Parts of the South Island received a dusting of snow overnight, reflecting cooler summer temperatures across much of the country.with Cardrona only slightly warmer.MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris says snow at this time of the year is "not unusual" and more snow could fall down to 900m around Fiordland on Monday given the mixture of wet conditions and cool southerly winds.The cooler temperatures were due to a "cold southerly intrusion", Ferris said, with Gore and Invercargill set to get the worst of the colder temperatures.There would be "dying southwesterly winds hanging around for the first part of the week", with the cold blast set to pass by Thursday, said Ferris. By Friday, temperatures, particularly in the North Island, should be back to normal, with temperatures set to hit the mid-20s.On Monday, MetService has strong wind warnings in place in Dunedin, coastal Southland and Clutha, and Stewart Island.Southland and Otago are also set for rain or showers on Monday, as is the West Coast, according to WeatherWatch.In Canterbury, morning sun is forecast before thickening cloud brings the risk of showers in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds are set to pick up in the afternoon and may reach gale force around the coast, especially around Banks Peninsula, according to WeatherWatch.Nelson and Marlborough will be mostly sunny on Monday, though also set for their fair share of gusty winds.Sunshine is expected for the lower western part of the North Island, from Taranaki to Kapiti, before increased cloud brings the chance of rain around midday, according to WeatherWatch.On the east coast it should be mostly sunny, while the north of the North Island should become sunnier after morning showers clear.