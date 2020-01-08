© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



"Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast...The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean that we have to use it."

"Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism. Time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognize this reality. They must now break away from the remnants of the JCPOA."

"ISIS [Islamic State, IS, ISIL] is the natural enemy of Iran. The destruction of ISIS is good for Iran. And we should work together on this and many other shared priorities."

US President Donald Trump is delivering an eagerly-awaited address to America, as the country stands on the brink of war with Iran. Trump's speech comes hours after Iranian missiles struck two US bases in Iraq.Speaking from the White House,in addition to the thousand or so imposed since the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or Iran nuclear deal) in 2018.While Trump recently declared that the US would wipe out 52 Iranian state and cultural targets if American interests were attacked, he struck a more conciliatory tone in his speech on Wednesday. After boasting about America's "big missiles," Trump suggested thatEarly on Wednesday, Iran rained a barrage of missiles on two military bases used by American troops in Iraq. The missile attack came in response to the drone assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the US in Baghdad on Friday. Soleimani, according to Washington, had orchestrated a series of attacks on American forces in Iraq, and was allegedly plotting further strikes through Iranian-backed militias in the country. Tehran called the killing an act of "international terrorism," vowing to take revenge.Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that