Mt Baker holds the record for the most snow ever reported in one season, and for the most snow on average each season (both unofficial records); 29 metres / 95 feet set in winter 98/99 and 16.3m / 54 ft respectively.But it, and the rest of Northwestern North America, had had a poor start to the season and very little snowfall up to Christmas, with many in the region delaying opening. So it is a relief there that conditions have improved dramatically.Jackson Hole has posted the second most fresh snowfall with 108cm (nearly four feet) of snow this week,Here too it had been a very bad start to the winter and the resort, with North America's largest ski area, had only been able to open a small part of it up to Christmas as it was too warm and wet. It now reports a 1.7 metre base and is moving towards having half of its terrain open.Further inland conditions in Central and Eastern BC and in Alberta have, in contrast, been good for months already.