Transgender athletes
The new year is underway and lawmakers have started to make a push for new legislation, but one bill already has a flag on the play.

A controversial bill in Tennessee that would seek to stop transgender athletes from playing on a team that matches their gender identity has drawn some sharp criticism in the LGBTQ+ and sports communities.

Tennessee House Bill 1572, if passed, would require public elementary and secondary schools to "ensure that student athletes participate in school-sanctioned sports based on the student's biological sex as indicated on certificate issued at time of birth."

The bill, which was introduced on Dec. 9, 2019, by Republican Rep. Bruce Griffey, would also establish a civil penalty of up to $10,000 as a consequence for any official who intentionally chooses not to comply.

To date, the freshman state representative for Paris, Tennessee, has yet to get a law passed.

The move has garnered an array of responses online, including from professional athlete and Olympian Chris Mosier, who identifies as transgender and founded thetransathlete.com.