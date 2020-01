Why diets don't work

Our metabolism isn't under our control.

The Pacific predisposition

Misinformation - the real cause of the obesity crisis?

Ban calorie counting

Be selective about what you eat

Try to reduce your insulin level by avoiding sugar and refined carbs like wheat

Try to normalise omega-3:omega-6 ratio by avoiding omega-6 foods: processed foods, fast food, vegetable oil, nuts

Buy your food from the greengrocers, fishmongers and butchers and prepare your own food where possible

Eat two to three meals a day and avoid snacking. Enjoy working up a hunger; it's normal.

Don't avoid natural saturated fats

Setting your alarm to go to bed. Have eight hours of rest time

Taking part in an activity that you enjoy that will make you sweat for 20-30 mins at least two to three times a week

Trying to untangle work and family stresses and taking stock of life

Dr Jenkinson's food rules

Fast foods

Crisps, microwave popcorn, fried snacks, health bars

Ready-made cooking sauces

Margarines and oily spreads

Grain-fed meats and meat substitutes

Other foods that you should be aware contain omega-6 in significant levels include cured meats, sausages and tofu.

Nuts

Measuring your daily glycaemic load

150, 100, 80 or 60 grams?

Don't go keto

Obesity is on the rise, and our approach to weight loss isn't working. Dr Andrew Jenkinson explains why it's time for a rethinkDr Andrew Jenkinson was once as prejudiced as most people are about obesity. He thought those who tipped the scales at 20st but carried on eating regardless, often bingeing on calorific foods, were irresponsible and lacked will power. Indeed when a patient once walked into his bariatric clinic carrying a plastic bag full of sausage rolls, crisps and snacks, he told the man to take some responsibility for himself and go on a diet, he tells me a little sheepishly.Today he thinks differently. His understanding of the science of hunger and weight means he appreciates being obese isn't the lifestyle choice he once thought it was.Yet we are in the grip of an obesity crisis.When Dr Jenkinson trained as a surgeon it was initially in the field of laparoscopy, but so great was the demand for bariatric surgery that slowly it took over his practice.For the past 15 years he has performed complex surgery on those seeking to escape the trap of obesity. And as scores of patients turned into thousands, the penny dropped. His patients weren't lying when they said they had tried everything, when they said that they could lose weight but it was impossible to keep it off.The compelling evidence behind his ­Damascene conversion is presented in his fascinating new book, Why We Eat (Too Much). It will engross anyone who has ever struggled with dieting, but you don't have to want to lose weight to read it. I admit as I turned the first page my mind was made up already about why some people eat too much. As a slim, active person I could be judgmental of those who weren't. I knew I would need to be persuaded. And, I was.Their desperation made him think twice about whether it really was just a question of self-control.Our metabolic variation is an example of how we achieve homeostasis; the body shifting to find its healthy neutral. Dr Jenkinson compares it to a person who drinks three litres of water a day and is constantly going to the loo, and the person who drinks barely anything and doesn't.In those who diet a lot, their weight set-point - the level of energy (fat) storage that our brain calculates is necessary for our survival - shifts. The more diets you've been on, the higher your weight set-point and the slower your metabolism, because your body wants to protect you."We're survival machines," says Dr Jenkinson. "Going on a diet sends a signal to the hypothalamus [which regulates hunger levels] that there's a famine and that you'd better put on a little bit more weight for the future.""Most of my patients' problems started when they started dieting. They were a size 10 or 12. And sort of OK. Then they started dieting."This is evident in the Pacific Islands, home to nine of the top 10 countries for obesity. The islands were one of the last places on Earth to be inhabited by humans, probably around 1000BC. The journeys to get there were long and arduous. Not surprisingly, many did not survive the journey."There was therefore automatically a huge selection bias for anyone settled there," says Dr Jenkinson. "Those people who had enough fat reserves before the journey, or those with metabolisms that could shut down in the face of starvation, had a much better chance of surviving the long journey. The sailors and passengers who did not have this insurance perished and did not have the opportunity to pass their genes on to the next generation."The consequence was a selection bias of people with good fat reserves, or efficient metabolisms surviving to colonise this distant part of the world. "It was extreme selective breeding," says Dr Jenkinson.There was no problem with obesity while the population consumed fresh, natural foods, but the recent introduction of a Western-type diet has played havoc with many Pacific Islanders' weight and health.As he tells me this, Dr Jenkinson is on his second coffee. I watch him heap sugar into it, just like he did with the first. When I draw attention to his habit, he admits that if he were obese and described his diet to a doctor they would say that was the reason he was fat. He likes chocolate and sugary snacks. "My dad's slim and has an allergy to vegetables," he says.It's frustrating but some people really can eat all the wrong things and not put on weight. The stark fact is we live in a time of extremely poor nutritional education, and if you're predisposed to lay down fat, then you're more likely to be one of the people who ends up walking through Dr Jenkinson's door.But how does that really account for people who weigh more than 20 st? Are some people surely just greedy? Dr Jenkinson concedes that: "If you have a hedonic attachment to food you need to look to things like eating more mindfully.""The people I see binge every single day because the disease has reached an extent in which the gas tank meter isn't working any more and they constantly feel like it's empty and have to constantly refuel," says Dr Jenkinson.The type of bariatric surgery he performs, a gastric sleeve, solves this problem by removing the part of the stomach that secretes ghrelin. Ghrelin is the hormone responsible for stimulating our appetite. If you have low ghrelin levels, you have a low appetite. His patients then typically crave less sugary, calorific foods, he says."It was supposed to be whole grains, but nobody did that - they were eating refined grains, which are essentially sugar. So the whole population's insulin level went up and everyone got obese," explains Dr Jenkinson. And when genetic predisposition combines with the environmental trigger of poor-quality diet, the result is weight gain.So when many of us start our day with toast or sugary cereal, we're immediately getting on board the sugar-spike roller coaster. By mid-morning you need a snack, then lunch, perhaps a can of Coca-Cola or some crisps in the afternoon. All day you experience these glucose ups and downs."The problem with omega-3, though, as far as the food industry is concerned, is that it causes food to go off and become rancid, which is actually a sign that it is food and not a manufactured food replacement," adds Dr Jenkinson.Reading this, you might feel something akin to despair, but before you throw your hands up and exclaim, "well what am I supposed to do if I can't go on a diet?" Dr Jenkinson says we can do the right things and lose weight. There are lots of lifestyle choices you can make starting today. It's about having the right information. "If you're predisposed to obesity and given the wrong advice, it's hard to source the right foods, and bad food is cheap," he says.And of course, we are at the tail-end of the festive period when we're positively encouraged to eat all the wrong things, be a bit lazy and less active, which is likely to take you to the top of your weight range. So what is the best thing to do if you want to shift those extra pounds? First, do not go on a low-calorie diet. Start eating like you did before the festive period. "If you go back to normal eating, you will almost certainly lose that weight," says Dr Jenkinson.He is also a fan of eating two good meals a day , and working up an appetite, so that you can really enjoy your evening meal. It's about lifestyle factors too. Limit your stress levels with good sleep and exercise. "Increased cortisol levels signals to the body that change is coming, potentially famine, so your body will want to put weight on," he says.Crucially, avoid unrealistic weight-loss expectations. "By looking after yourself you're not going to go down to a size 6, but you're definitely not going to go up to size 14," says Dr Jenkinson. "You might slowly shift down to size 8 depending on your genetics."If you do this then 2020 might be the year that you learn to understand your body. "It might take a year to see real results, but your quality of life will be miles better and you'll have a much healthier weight," says Dr Jenkinson. "It's not about a short-term fix, but a lifelong change."How not to diet, yet still lose weightDecrease cortisol levels by...Beware of walnuts, use an app and avoid flattening your 'battery'At home, use butter and olive oil instead of vegetable oil to fry and bake food.The olive oil should be bought in a tin or, if in a glass bottle, it should be stored in a dark cupboard as sunlight degrades the healthy antioxidants in the oil.Do not eat foods that contain, or have been cooked using, vegetable oil. Remember that the cannabinoids in foods containing omega-6 can also be slightly addictive. Avoid:Avoid food containing very high omega-6:To optimise your omega-3 to omega-6 ratio, follow some simple rules. Eat lots of greens, and eat lots of meat and fish that have eaten their greens; you can also include dairy products (and, yes, butter is OK). Cut out vegetable oil, seeds (including grains) and processed foods. Because the good foods tend to be fresh for only a short period of time, you will have to shop regularly and you will have to cook.A special mention should be made of nuts and dried seeds, and foods made up predominantly of nuts and seeds, sold as "healthy" snack bars, which are very high in omega-6. For example, walnuts are often championed as a great source of omega-3 - but their large quantities of healthy omega-3 are rendered useless by the amount of omega-6 they also contain.Before you start trying to reduce your glycaemic load (GL), you should measure your current level. You can calculate the amount of carbohydrates you consume by using an app on your smartphone such as MyFitnessPal. You may need to invest in kitchen scales (if you haven't already) to get an idea of the size of your portions by weight. The app can then calculate the GL of each individual food and add up the daily total.Most people who are not dieting will consume in excess of 300 grams of carbohydrates per day: that is a total glycaemic load of more than 300. I think that a good starting target for your glycaemic load should be 150g per day. This should be easily achievable, especially as you are already avoiding any significant carbs for your breakfast. Once you become more aware of the high-carb foods in your diet, the next step should be to get your daily GL down to 100. Do not rush this. It is much better to make slow, planned changes over weeks rather than days.Your ultimate target could be as low as 80, but this will depend on how your body is responding to the changes and how you are feeling, whether you are able to cope easily with these changes and are enjoying their health benefits. Remember, if any part of the programme is not enjoyable it is much less likely that it will become part of your daily routine, and therefore part of you.The aim is to lower your insulin levels by reducing your total carbohydrate intake. But we do not want your carb intake to go so low that your liver runs out of reserves and you become ketogenic. Sometimes this can happen if you are simultaneously exercising and cutting your daily carb intake.If you feel particularly weak, or experience symptoms of ketosis such as headache, nausea or vomiting, then it might be that you have exhausted your liver's reserves of carbohydrate (your "battery" is flat). You should be aware that exercise can drain your liver of carbs and tip you into ketosis if you are not replacing them. So here is the good news: you need to replace those carbs that you burn during exercise - you can add them to your daily allowance.