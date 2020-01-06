#Blizzard conditions near #Reykjavik, Iceland this morning 4th January! Icelandic met office advising people to stay indoors today! Video by 📸Monika Dubaj #severeweather #snow pic.twitter.com/7492fGTjUt — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 4, 2020



Strong #Blizzard this morning 4th January in #Reykjavik, Iceland, Very strong winds are also affecting the area bringing travel disruption and the Icelandic met office advising people to stay in doors! Video sent in by @JamesSuperLeeds #snowfall pic.twitter.com/9Tzv1Ye98G — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 4, 2020



A relatively short but intense snow blizzard event is expected across the western half of Iceland tomorrow morning, Saturday, Jan 4th.The pattern responsive for this severe event is a new trough developing from the Labrador Sea towards southern Greenland, developing an intense cyclone towards Iceland. Conditions will worsen significantly with the rapid intensification of the cyclone. A strong ridge expands to the south across the rest of North Atlantic and west-southwest Europe.