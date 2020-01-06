Channel 4 has secured a seven-figure equity deal with a Yorkshire-based company that sells meat-free products.The Meatless Farm Co, a plant-based company based in Leeds, struck the deal through the broadcaster's Commercial Growth Fund, an initiative that was set up in 2015.The Meatless Farm Co was founded by Morten Toft Bech in 2016 and has created a range of meat alternatives using plant proteins which it supplies to Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Whole Foods Market Stores across the USA.The advertising campaign will showcase a series of plant-based meals and the range includes plant-based mince, burgers and sausages, and a signature mix of pea, soya and rice protein.The company recently launched The UK Meatless Consumption Target, which aims to encourage UK households to swap one more meat meal to plant-based a week by 2021.Morten Toft Bech, founder of The Meatless Farm Co, said: "Our mission is to make it easy for people to reduce their red meat consumption by switching to plant-based meat alternatives.To help people swap, we offer a range that allows you to enjoy your favourite meals without sacrificing on texture or taste."Channel 4 has always been at the forefront of social change and this investment is a pivotal moment in The Meatless Farm Co's journey. Channel 4's audience, and environmental and ethical values align strongly with ours and we are very much looking forward to the future."Vinay Solanki, head of Commercial Growth Fund at Channel 4, said: "This is an exciting investment for Channel 4 as we extend our Commercial Growth Fund investment portfolio into a new sector and support an innovative Leeds-based company with an impressive entrepreneurial management team."The Meatless Farm Co's innovation and sustainability credentials are inspiring, and we hope that through advertising across our channel portfolio and reaching our valuable core 16-34 audience, we'll help support their impact and growth journey."Mr Toft Bech added: "The Northern powerhouse is fuelling some of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the country, not to mention our demand for plant-based eating. This investment isn't just great news for us and Channel 4 but for Leeds too."