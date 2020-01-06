The Meatless Farm Co, a plant-based company based in Leeds, struck the deal through the broadcaster's Commercial Growth Fund, an initiative that was set up in 2015.
The fund offers high growth potential companies not currently advertising on television, the opportunity to build their business through advertising on Channel 4 marketing platforms - by exchanging equity stakes or striking revenue share arrangements.
As a result, The Meatless Farm Co's new TV advertising campaign will be broadcast across All 4, Channel 4's main channel and streaming service this autumn and in return, the broadcaster will take equity in the company.
The Meatless Farm Co was founded by Morten Toft Bech in 2016 and has created a range of meat alternatives using plant proteins which it supplies to Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Whole Foods Market Stores across the USA.
The advertising campaign will showcase a series of plant-based meals and the range includes plant-based mince, burgers and sausages, and a signature mix of pea, soya and rice protein.
The company recently launched The UK Meatless Consumption Target, which aims to encourage UK households to swap one more meat meal to plant-based a week by 2021.
Working alongside leading environmental scientist, Dr Joseph Poore, they found that this one simple swap would result in a reduction of up to 8.4 per cent in the UK's total greenhouse gases - the equivalent of taking 16 million cars off the road.
Comment: That's propaganda, not science. See: Meat is crucial for feeding the planet, and going vegan is not more green, say scientists
Morten Toft Bech, founder of The Meatless Farm Co, said: "Our mission is to make it easy for people to reduce their red meat consumption by switching to plant-based meat alternatives.
"Making the swap, even if it's just once a week, can make a huge difference to our planet - it's the equivalent of taking 16 million cars off the road. To help people swap, we offer a range that allows you to enjoy your favourite meals without sacrificing on texture or taste.
Comment: More nonsense. See: Even if CO2 caused climate change, it would be the cars, not the cows
"Channel 4 has always been at the forefront of social change and this investment is a pivotal moment in The Meatless Farm Co's journey. Channel 4's audience, and environmental and ethical values align strongly with ours and we are very much looking forward to the future."
Vinay Solanki, head of Commercial Growth Fund at Channel 4, said: "This is an exciting investment for Channel 4 as we extend our Commercial Growth Fund investment portfolio into a new sector and support an innovative Leeds-based company with an impressive entrepreneurial management team.
"The plant-based market is a huge growth area as people, particularly young people, are increasingly seeking plant-based alternatives to meat.
Comment: This is the true motivation in Channel 4's propaganda drive: Follow the money. See: The twisted web of the EAT-Lancet Commission's controversial campaign to eradicate meat consumption
"The Meatless Farm Co's innovation and sustainability credentials are inspiring, and we hope that through advertising across our channel portfolio and reaching our valuable core 16-34 audience, we'll help support their impact and growth journey."
Mr Toft Bech added: "The Northern powerhouse is fuelling some of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the country, not to mention our demand for plant-based eating. This investment isn't just great news for us and Channel 4 but for Leeds too."
