Στο ύψος του Terra Vibe! Κι όμως, συνεχίζουν πολλοί χωρίς αλυσίδες. Παρακαλώ μην ξεκινάτε χωρίς αλυσίδες! Ενημερώστε και φίλους που πρόκειται να ταξιδέψουν. #Ζηνοβια pic.twitter.com/kbOoyGB2Jl — Xia (@xiakala) December 30, 2019



More than 1 meter of snow in Plataies, Greece yesterday, Jan 3rd. Thanks to Μελέτης Παπαγεωργίου for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/uyCXYbL6Ma — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 4, 2020



Huge amount of snow in Plataies, Greece yesterday, Jan 3rd. Thanks to Μελέτης Παπαγεωργίου for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/ziFWFPqi9S — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 4, 2020



Major snowfall in Thiva, central Greece, Dec 31st. Thanks to Dimitris Damasiøtis for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/TERxF3ojOD — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 1, 2020



The Athens-Lamia Highway shut down completely for approximately five hours on Monday afternoon due to heavy snowfall.The highway is the main artery which connects the city of Athens with Lamia and then continues all the way north up to Thessaloniki.Police decided to shut the highway down near the Afidnes tollbooth in Attica, because of the extremely poor weather and road conditions which were prevailing in the area.According to the Traffic Update given by the police, a number of traffic problems were also being reported, in both directions of the highway, near the towns of Kapandriti and Malakasa in Attica.waiting for updates on the situation until late at night.At the same time, all buses from Central and Northern Greece had canceled their trips to Athens, ruining the travel plans of thousands of people.Police also stopped hundreds of trucks and dozens of buses along various sections of the country's highway network from Lamia to Tragana in central Greece.Dozens of snowplows, police cars and firefighters were along the highway where weather has been particularly severe, attempting to keep the road as clear from snow and ice as possible.