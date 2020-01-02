© Anne Raup/ADN



Anchorage rang in the new year with record-breaking snowfall and warmth, as temperatures tumbled on Tuesday evening and precipitation ticked up throughout the night.Anchorage also saw the third snowiest New Year's Eve on record, tied with 1959 at 3.3 inches of snow. But after the clock struck midnight, snow accumulation increased, totaling at 6.2 inches for New Year's Day and leaping past the previous record of 4.6 inches set in 1964.Roads were wet with melting snow on Tuesday afternoon, before temperatures fell below freezing by 7 p.m., Vuotto said, with a rapid snap cold."So that allowed for snow to quickly start piling up on the roads and allowed the icy conditions to develop," Vuotto said.But the snow has tapered off, and there isn't any more in the weekend forecast, Vuotto said. The Anchorage area can expect temperatures in the lower teens on Thursday and then drop to the single digits by Friday. Temperatures could sink below zero on Friday evening Vuotto said, and weekend temperatures could stay in the single digits.Girdwood -Upper Hillside - 12 inchesUpper Potter Marsh 11.8 inchesProspect Heights - 10.5 inchesNortheast Anchorage - 9.3 inchesMountain View - 8.7 inchesEagle River - 8.5 inchesWest Anchorage - 8.5 inchesGovernment Hill - 7 inchesPalmer - 5.1 inchesSutton - 4 inchesSoldotna - 3 inches