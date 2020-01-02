© Rachelhatesit/Andy Hoare



© Andy Hoare



© youngadventuress



A huge ash cloud from the Australian bush fires is so vast it has spread over 2,500 miles to New Zealand.Images show a thick orange haze filling the skies after drifting across the Tasman Sea.Meteorologist Aidan Pyselman told Stuff: 'It's off and on, when we get a particular setup with the way the upper winds are it tends to come across. We haven't had it consistently but at the moment we've got a front moving on to the South Island.'It will probably peter out. At the moment it's coming across on northwesterly flow, but later in the week the winds will be more southwesterly, so we probably won't see as much.'One satellite image showed the south island covered in smoke, which was spreading to the north island too.Last month,The bushfires have been raging out of control across New South Wales and other states in south eastern Australia.the state and neighboring Victoria, Australia's two most-populous states, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.The early and devastating start to Australia's summer wildfires has led authorities to rate this season the worst on record. About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have burned, with at least 17 people dead and more than 1,300 homes destroyed.Prime Minster Scott Morrison said the crisis was likely to last for months. ',' he said today.