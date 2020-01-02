More frequent and longer social interactions are associated with having a healthier social biome. People with the healthiest social biomes tend to have more choice about when, where, and how they interact with others. Those with the healthiest social biome had meaningful conversations 2.5 times more often than those with the least healthy social biome. During periods of solitude, those with healthy social biomes feel more content being alone. Individuals with a healthy social biome, in general, express affection or concern for others about nine out of 10 days.

