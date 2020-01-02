© CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ivtorov / Seismograph

Iran is located on major seismic faults and often experiences powerful tremors, especially in the southern part of the country.A powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake has hit the town of Sangan, according to Iranian state television. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 8 kilometres (5 miles). At the moment, there are no official reports about casualties or damage, caused by the tremor.​Sangan is a city with a population of around 9,000, located near the Afghan border.