The body of a man in his late 40s has been recovered from Naivucini waters in Naitasiri, north of Suva inland on the main island Viti Levu early on Sunday, bringing the death toll relating to the category-two tropical cyclone Sarai to two.According to a government statement on Sunday night, the Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) said the victim was swept away by strong currents while crossing the river on Saturday.An 18-year-old student also drowned on Saturday afternoon after being swept away by strong currents while swimming in waters on the southern island of Kadavu, which is 200 km south of Fijian capital of Suva.Meanwhile, local press also reported that another person is in hospital after being hit by a falling tree.A total of 54 evacuation centers are active across the island nation with 2,001 evacuees. The NDMO is working with the Ministry of Health to do the initial assessment for affected areas before they give the green light for families to go back to their homes.Many parts of Fiji have been without power supply since Friday night, some areas have their powers restored now but the Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) Cyclone Action Plan clearly identifies that areas for power restoration includes Hospitals and Major Health Centers, Water and Sewerage Treatment Plants, Towns, Cities and Industrial Areas and Residential Areas.It is reported that it could take up to a week to restore full power to the main island of Viti Levu.Tropical cyclone Sarai, which is expected to exit Fiji by on Wednesday, continues slow and steady movement in southern Fiji. The maximum winds at its center are up to 120 km per hour, with momentary gusts to 170 km per hour, hitting the southern part of the nation.Two tropical cyclones are expected to affect Fiji this cyclone season from November to next April and the peak period for cyclone is usually from January to March.In 2016, Fiji was hit by tropical cyclone Winston, which killed 44 people and caused extensive damages to the island state.