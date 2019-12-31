Floods North Labuhan Batu Regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia 29 December 2019.
At least 5 people are missing after flash floods in North Labuhan Batu Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia.

Flooding hit the villages of Pematang and Hatapang in North Labuhan Batu Regency on 29 December, 2019.

It is thought that the 5 missing are all from the same family. The disaster occurred when their home in Pematang was swept away by the flooding. In total the floods destroyed 9 houses and damaged 17 others, according to disaster authorities. Some residents have been evacuated to safer ground. Bridges were also destroyed, leaving communities isolated, in particular in the village of Hatapang.


Search and rescue operations involving military, police and disaster authorities are underway. Military personnel and heavy machinery equipment have been deployed to help relief efforts, including opening access to isolated areas.

Indonesia's Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in the region for the coming days.