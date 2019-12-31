© BNPB



At least 5 people are missing after flash floods in North Labuhan Batu Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia.Flooding hit the villages of Pematang and Hatapang in North Labuhan Batu Regency on 29 December, 2019.Search and rescue operations involving military, police and disaster authorities are underway. Military personnel and heavy machinery equipment have been deployed to help relief efforts, including opening access to isolated areas.Indonesia's Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in the region for the coming days.