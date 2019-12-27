Five people were struck by lightning in Jasinga, Bogor. On Thursday afternoon, December 26, they were sheltering from the rain in a sawmill when the lightning struck, killing two and injuring the other three.Jasinga Police Precinct chief Adj. Comr. Lukito Sadoto said that the two people who died were RT (53) and JD (31)."Both were residents of Kampung Karawang, Cikopomayak Village, Jasinga District," Lukito said on Thursday.The three other people, AR (40), IJ (32) and L (5), are also from the same village. They suffered injuries and were immediately taken to the Jasinga local community health center (Puskesmas) by residents who saw what happened.Lukito said the incident happened at roughly 17:00 at a sawmill in Kampung Anyar Sari."The deceased were taken to their respective homes under the request of their family members," Lukito said.Source: Antara