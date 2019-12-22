© Facebook / Virginia State Police



Hazardous driving conditions led to a chain reaction of crashes on Virginia's Interstate 64 as 35 vehicles piled up. Several injuries, ranging from minor to life-threatening, have been reported.Police say the crash took place around 7:50 on Sunday morning on Queens Creek Bridge, near the historic town of Williamsburg. Fog and ice made driving conditions treacherous, and led to the accident.Both westbound lanes of I64 were closed as workers began clearing the debris. Detours were put in place.Virginia State Police said on Facebook that the eastbound crashes were caused by driversThe crash took place on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The American Automobile Association predicts that a record 115 million Americans will travel between this weekend and January 1, with 105 million of that number traveling by car.