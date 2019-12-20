© Tree Ring Lab, University of St. Andrews.

A 1600s famine with echoes in the age of BrexitUsing old tree rings and archival documents, historians and climate scientists have detailedand sparked a fatal attempt to establish a Scottish colony in southern Panama. The researchers say the episode-shown in their study to have been during the coldest decade of the past 750 years-was probably caused by faraway volcanic eruptions. But it was not just bad weather that brought disaster. Among other things, Scotland was politically isolated from England, its bigger, more prosperous neighbor that might have otherwise helped.Such a famine-related tragedy was never repeated, despite later climate swings., the researchers think politicians should take this as a cautionary tale. "By joining England, Scotland became more resilient," said lead author Rosanne D'Arrigo, a tree-ring scientist at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.The study appears in the early online edition of the Journal of Volcanology and Geothermal Research.The "Scottish Ills" have long been noted in history books.and frosts struck every summer night for weeks.The study quotes Mary Caithness, Countess of Breadalbane, describingOther regions includingBased on the width and density of tree rings the researchers collected, they showed thatThis, on top of the fact that much of the northern hemisphere was already in the grip of the so-called Little Ice Age, when cold temperatures were the norm for centuries, until the 1800s. "Before this, we knew it was cold. Now we have an understanding of exactly how cold," said coauthor Rob Wilson of Scotland's University of St. Andrews, and an adjunct researcher at Lamont-Doherty.. And Iceland's Mount Hekla darkened the skies for seven months in 1693. Scientists already know that large-scale volcanism throws sulfate particles into the atmosphere; these deflect sunlight and can lower temperatures far from the eruption itself for years. Thus, the researchers believe the eruptions would explain the chilly weather that hit Scotland and other northern hemisphere nations all at the same time.In the new study, the researchers say that climate was not the only factor in the Scottish Ills.At the height of the Ills, the Scots developed an intricate venture to send colonists to the Darien region of Panama. Driven in part by the desperation of the famine, the idea caught on as a national mania, and people of all social and economic classes invested much of their assets-in all, as much as half the nation's entire liquid capital. Starting in 1698, a total of 2,500 colonists began sailing to this malarial jungle coast. They were quickly cut down by disease, malnutrition (Scotland could ill afford to resupply the colony) and conflicts with Spanish forces, which already controlled much of South and Central America. The colony was abandoned after just 16 months; only a few hundred colonists survived; and Scotland was financially ruined. The inhospitable Darien region remains barely inhabited even today."At the time, the Scots saw the colony as a kind of Exodus, where they would start over somewhere new," said D'Arrigo. "In the end, they couldn't escape."Repeated proposals to unite England and Scotland had come up during the 1600s, but the Scots had resisted. As the famine came to a close, they finally gave in; apparently,In 2014, more than 300 years after the union, the Scots took a referendum on whether to once again become an independent state; 55 percent voted to stay with the UK. Then came the 2016 UK-wide referendum that set Brexit in motion-deeply unpopular in Scotland, where 62 percent voted to remain in the EU. In last week's UK parliamentary elections, pro-Brexit forces won overall, but lost resoundingly in Scotland. Many Scots now seem to be reconsidering independence-not because they want to stand alone again,. Calls for another independence referendum are already circulating."Scotland became more resilient when it became part of a union," said Wilson. "It's a cautionary tale from history."