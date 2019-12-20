© REUTERS/Mike Blake

Near the end of Thursday's Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden impersonated a child's stutter while speaking about people he meets on the campaign, in a move initially seen as a gaffe by some."My wife and I have a call list of somewhere between 20 and 100 people," he said. "I give them my personal phone number." Biden then appeared to mimic the stuttering of a child asking the former vice president for help."They keep in touch with me. A little kid who says, 'I, I, I, I, I can't talk. What do I do?'" Biden said.One of his notable political opponents was quick off the mark in deriding Biden.While many used Huckabee Sanders' tweet to deflect from the odd decision to impersonate stuttering without first reminding people of his own childhood struggles, Biden's detractors will likely add it to the list of his public gaffes while on the 2020 campaign trail.