USA

over a metre,

JAPAN

CANADA

Revelstoke is the star, already receiving 78cms over the past seven days

EUROPE

nudging the one-metre mark

but it will be quieter in both the Sierras and Rocky Mountains with a short period of fine weather on the way. As for Japan, the poor start continues, with claims it has been the worst December in over a decade, but there are signs things may soon change for the better.All the current action in the US is happening in the Pacific Northwest where it is snowing across the Cascades and is set to continue over the next two to three days,. This is a big turnaround as the snow cover in the Cascades was poor, that region having missed out on the big storms experienced in the Sierras and the Rockies over the past three weeks, the most recent being last weekend.Since then thing slowed down in the Rockies with fine and relatively mild weather the next few days although Colorado should see more snow mid-week with possible powder turns on Christmas day, the forecast favouring resorts to the south. It is also dry and in California, but another storm is due on Sunday with light to moderate snowfalls in the forecast for Mammoth and the Tahoe resorts.It has been a very poor start to the season in Japan and the warm trend continued over the past week with rain across most resorts on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is still only limited terrain open in Hakuba while Myoko is yet to open any lifts. In Niseko the snow pack copped a hammering from the rain, forcing the closure of some lifts, but the good news is it started snowing last night and there was 10cms on the ground this morning.Things are a little bit better in Furano, the rain turning to snow on Wednesday leaving 14cm at the base by yesterday morning and there was more snow last night. The Grasshopper said it'd would be a slow start in Japan season but that could turn around, the latest outlook pointing to an above average second half of the season.In the meantime, the forecast is for much colder temps across mountains in both Hokkaido and Honshu with snow showers expected tonight and tomorrow night. Another system is due on Monday which may bring heavier falls, with potential for 20cm on upper slopes in Hakuba and similar totals in Niseko and central Hokkaido.Finally, the snow started coming down across British Columbia last week and a lot more is due over the next three days.The past week has been mainly fine but cold in Lake Louise with a few snow showers at times. There is a very good cover of packed winter snow, the base sitting at 95cms with more snow due over the next two days.The consistent early season snowfalls continued last weekend in Europe with significant falls across much of the Alps.. It has also been snowing in Austria this week with reports of 20-30cms mid-week and the forecast is for moderate to heavy falls late in the weekend.In fact, there will beIn Italy snow is due over the next two days, but lighter falls are expected with 15-20cms in the forecast.