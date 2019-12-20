rare Bolivia tornado
Unusual vortex winds across our planet continue to increase as the Suns out decreases. Highest ever recorded tornado in Bolivia, water spouts in Indonesia, tornado out breaks in December USA, 2x Medicanes in a month North Africa dumping record snowfall in November. A month of rain in hours 4x in the last 30 days and record crop yields in Norther Africa from all the additional rainfall for the 3rd year in a row.


