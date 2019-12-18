© Daily Mail, UK

Impeachment can be confusing. But The Babylon Bee is here with an explainer so you will know how the process works and what it takes for Dems to snap their fingers together and make Trump disappear in a cloud of dust.It's the official, constitutional method for screaming at the sky because Trump is president.Trump has committed some very serious offenses, from not being a Democrat to being a Republican. He also won the 2016 election, which rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. He also restored the celebration of Christmas after eight years of winter with no Christmas under Obama. This drove Dems up a wall so they drummed up some charges against him.There were just so many of them, it was hard to pick one. So, instead of laying out actually impeachable offenses, the Democrats summarized it all with two main articles of impeachment: 1.) Trump is president. 2.) TRUMP IS PRESIDENT.Faith, trust, and pixie dust.Lol.Actually, Mike Pence would become president, basically making the United States into a Handmaid's Tale-style dystopia.Democrats don't get the big prize, but they each get a complimentary copy of Impeachment: The Board Game.Trump wins the 2020 election.