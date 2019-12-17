Antero Reservoir Reached Down to -44ºF on Tuesday Morning

Antero Reservoir Reached Down to -44ºF on Tuesday Morning
Winter is almost officially here, Colorado.

Temperatures plunged around the state Tuesday morning, with -34 degrees reported in Waverly (5,321′), -32 degrees in Cowdrey (7,917′), -22 degrees in Tabernash (8,333′), and -18 degrees in Dillon (9,111′). It was even colder at Antero Reservoir, where early morning temperatures dipped down to a teeth-chattering -44 degrees at 8,942′ of elevation.



If you think that's cold, temperatures once dropped to -61 degrees in Maybell (5,922′), Colorado. The coldest temperatures ever seen recorded in the country was in Prospect Creek, Alaska nearly 50 years ago, measuring in at -80 degrees.