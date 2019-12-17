© AFP 2019 / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

US Pressure Campaign Against Iran

Previously, the country's deputy health minister warned that the US had threatened pharmaceutical companies in order to prevent them from selling medicine and medical equipment to Iran. According to the official, this has created major obstacles for importing crucial drugs, including for patients with special needs.and is a clear sign of economic terrorism and crime against humanity", Ebrahim Raeisi said.Earlier in December, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Mohammadreza Shanehsaz warned that supplies of medicine and medical equipment to Iran had been gravely crippled by the US actions."[The US] have declared in the letter that they will provide a special line to supply drugs and medical equipment but they use policing methods to threaten the pharmaceutical companies that", Shanehsaz stated.The US has been pressuring Iran with economic sanctions ever since Washington withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal that saw the removal of international economic measures against the country. Tehran also accused the US of trying to meddle in its domestic politics in November 2019, when protests against sharp rises in fuel prices erupted across Iran.Rouhani has also not ruled out negotiating with Washington, but only up to a certain point."The government is determined to defeat (the enemy) by bypassing America's sanctions [...] or through various means including talks, but will not cross our red lines", Rouhani said.