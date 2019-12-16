Earth Changes
Solar activity just reached a new space age low
Cap Allon
Electroverse
Mon, 16 Dec 2019 08:37 UTC
During periods of low solar activity, such as the deep solar minimum we're in now, the Sun will often be devoid of sunspots-a great barometer for the depth and longevity of solar minima.
The below graph shows how many days during a specific year that the earth-facing side of the Sun has been spotless:
As of Monday, December 16, the current stretch of days without any observable spots has reached 33, making for a total of 270 spotless days in 2019 so far (or 77%).
This means that 2019 has now surpassed the 269 spotless days observed in 2008-the previous space age record low for spotless days in a calendar year. To find a year with more blank suns, you have to go back to 1913 which had 311 spotless days (or 85%). And looking forward, 2020 is forecast by many to threaten that all-time 1913 record, as the sun sinks ever-further into its next grand solar minimum cycle:
but don't go letting no government agency tell you how it is, you can correlate the two yourself using spaceweatherlive.com's International Sunspot Number graph:
That 40-year temperature decline coincides perfectly with a dip in solar activity.
And so do temperature plunges of the past — preceding the Dalton were the much deeper Maunder and Spörer Grand Solar Minimums.
Taking the Maunder Minimum (1645-1715), we see its 70-or-so year spell of global cold, crop loss, and famine again correlates neatly with a sharp decline in solar output. During this Grand Solar Minimum, the Sun was all-but devoid of sunspots for not just years at a time, but for decades:
