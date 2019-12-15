© Quakebot

Almost two months after a series of strong earthquakes hit parts of Mindanao, a powerful tremor measuring 6.9-magnitude on the Richter scale shook anew the southern region on Sunday afternoon.The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the earthquake around 2:11 p.m. and traced its epicenter 9 kilometers northwest of Matanao, Davao del Sur.The earthquake was felt as a "destructive" tremor at Intensity VII in Matanao and Magsaysay in Davao del Sur.It was recorded as a "very strong" earthquake at Intensity VI in Kidapawan City; General Santos City; Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Alabel and Malapatan, Sarangani; and Koronadal City.The ground-shaking was recorded at Intensity V or "strong" shaking in Tulunan and Matalam, Cotabato; Cotabato City; Davao City; and Glan, Sarangani.Meanwhile, the quake was recorded at Intensity III as a "weak" shaking in Kalilangan, Talakag and Dangcagan in Bukidnon.Impasugong, Bukidnon; Cagayan de Oro City; and Dipolog City felt the earthquake at Intensity II as a "slight" shaking, while it was "scarcely perceptible" at Intensity I in Zamboanga del Sur.Phivolcs' instruments also recorded the tremor at Intensity VIII as a "very destructive" quake in Malungon, Sarangani.It said the quake was tectonic in origin, which means the tremor was caused by the movement of an active fault in the area.Likewise, the tremor was shallow at a depth of 3 kilometers, thus the strong shaking.Phivolcs said aftershocks are likely to occur.